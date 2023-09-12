Graveside service for Luena King will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at the Old Elgin Cemetery with Larry Thoma officiating. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 10 a.m. till 8 p.m. at Elgin Funeral Home. Family will be present from 6 p.m. till 8 p.m. to greet friends and family.
Luena Mae King left this earth for her heavenly home, surrounded by her loved ones, on Sept. 9, 2023. She was born on April 17, 1948, in Elgin to Earnest King Jr. and Louena Janiece Howry.
Luena grew up on the farm enjoying all it had to offer. She loved to be outside and would get into trouble for running with a sucker in her mouth. She enjoyed family vacations to California. She played the piano and attended Elgin First Baptist Church all through her school years.
Luena graduated from Elgin High School in May 1966. During her school years, she played basketball and softball, lettering in both. She excelled in academics and made lifelong friends. Luena’s love of home, school and sports kept her coming back as a spectator not only for her children and grandchildren, but for kids and grandkids of other relatives and friends. She was the best mom, grandma, sister, jokester and friend you could ever ask for. She prided herself in keeping a clean house, and she could cook the best Christmas brunch ever! She was opinionated and organized. And if she liked you, she was your biggest fan.
Luena married Dwight Halbrooks on June 9, 1967. The couple moved to Yuma, AZ where their daughter, Amy Lynette was born. This is where Luena began her civil service career, and she was able to transfer to Fort Sill. They moved back to Oklahoma in January 1970. They would eventually have Joshua Dwight and Jerrod Alan. All three of Luena’s kids went on to graduate from Elgin High School as well.
Luena began work part-time for the City of Elgin and continued her work as a civil servant until the summer of 2004 when she retired. In June of 2004, Luena became “Momock” to Raylee and Keaton. She would raise them in her home and love them as her own. Luena went on to become full-time City Clerk/Treasurer for the City of Elgin and retired in April 2012.
Luena was a vibrant soul with quirky faces and funny dance moves. Even into her last days, she could still make us laugh.
Luena was preceded in death by her son, Joshua Halbrooks; parents, Earnest Jr. and Janiece King; sister, Lana Wyatt; brother, Earnest Wayne King.
She is survived by her daughter and ‘favorite son-in-law’, Amy and Cole Cates of Fletcher; Jerrod Halbrooks, Chickasha; sister, Debby Morgan and Doug of Oklahoma City; brother, Eddie King and Lori, Sterling; grandchildren: Megan Halbrooks, Dillan and Ariel McDonald, Raylee Halbrooks and Keaton Halbrooks; great-grandchildren: Skyler Halbrooks, Mason Weaver, Beckett and Ellie McDonald; as well as several nieces and nephews whom she loved very much.