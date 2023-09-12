Graveside service for Luena King will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at the Old Elgin Cemetery with Larry Thoma officiating. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 10 a.m. till 8 p.m. at Elgin Funeral Home. Family will be present from 6 p.m. till 8 p.m. to greet friends and family.

Luena Mae King left this earth for her heavenly home, surrounded by her loved ones, on Sept. 9, 2023. She was born on April 17, 1948, in Elgin to Earnest King Jr. and Louena Janiece Howry.

