Funeral service for Luella Vearn Scruggs will be 11a.m., Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Grant Chapel AME Church with Rev. Garland Hall, pastor officiating.
Burial will follow in Fairlawn Cemetery, Snyder, under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home, Lawton.
Luella Vearn Scruggs was born on June 23, 1948 to Edward Byron Johnson and Clara Sue Burris Johnson in Snyder. She departed this life on Nov. 27, 2020, peacefully at home at the age of 72. Luella was raised in the Church of God in Christ and her favorite song to sing was “Two Wings.” She attended Snyder Elementary until she was in the 8th grade, and then went on to Snyder High, where her favorite class was Home Economics. She graduated from Snyder High in 1967. Luella married Richard L. Jackson on May 26, 1967 and to this union a son was born, Richard Jerel Jackson. On Feb. 25, 1974 she married Prentice Lemar Scruggs Sr. To this union 3 children were born: Trenda, Prentice Lemar Jr and Porsha. Luella worked at the Lawton Police department, then she worked at the mess hall on Fort Sill and later went on working as a housekeeper for many years. Luella was a member of Grant Chapel AME Church for 40 years. The auxiliaries she served on were the Alneda Story Missionary Society, Stewardsee Board, the choir and the food ministry. Luella was loved by many. She spoke to everyone and never met a stranger. If you didn’t want to know the truth, then you shouldn’t have asked her. She would tell it like it is. Luella was truly one of a kind! Luella was an amazing cook. She really enjoyed her time in the kitchen and she would feed anyone who was hungry. Luella loved her family dearly, especially her grandchildren who she would always brag about. Luella will be truly missed and remembered for her comical personality, her love for Jesus, and her love for people.
