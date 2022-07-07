Celebration of life service for Luella M. Leed, of Lawton, will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, July 8, 2022 at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel.
Luella (Lue) M. Bare Bellofatto Leed age 76, died peacefully on July 3, 2022 surrounded by family after a brief illness.
Lue was born on Aug. 11, 1945 in Oklahoma City, to Sybil Iverson and Kidwell Conway (K.C.) Bare. She went to high school in Albuquerque, N.M. She started her career in public service as a clerk for the Lawton Police Department. She moved on to the Comanche County Sheriff Office as a dispatcher. After a few years, she became a dispatcher with the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety. She was then the first woman to be promoted to sergeant and then lieutenant at Troop G of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol in Lawton. She retired as chief dispatcher after devoting 20 years to law enforcement.
Lue was married to Paul L. Bellofatto from 1963-1975. She always loved that she could travel with her husband and kids while supporting her husband’s career in the special forces with the U.S. Army. She married Kenneth Leed from 1985-1997.
She is survived by her three children: Lorne Bellofatto (Elizabeth); Noelle Terry and Kenneth J. Leed Jr (Mindy); six grandchildren: Emma (James); Gannon; Paul (Gunner); Grace (Marcos); James, and Ashlynn.
She also had numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews to include; Bobby Williamson (Eli) and children Kelly and Chad. Her niece, Sarah Stroud and her son Connor Holt. And her cousin Trish Miller. We would also like to include her best friend and bonus daughter DeeDee Kittrell-Anderson. She loved her Oklahoma Highway Patrol family and considered the troopers her “kids.”
She is preceded in death by her parents Sybil and K.C. Bare and sister Jeanine Barnett.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Bethanychildrens.org on behalf of Danielle Robinson, daughter of her bonus son Craig Robinson (Jennifer).