Word has been received of the death of Lucy Worthington, 96, of Lawton.Mrs. Worthington passed away on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 in Lawton.A private family service will be held at a later date at Post Cemetery, Fort Sill.Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.