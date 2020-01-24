Lucinda “Lou” Pueblo
Funeral Service at Open Door Church of God, Walters, OK, Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., Rev. Roger Noland officiating with burial in the Post Oak Cemetery, Indiahoma, OK, under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters, OK. A Prayer Service will be held at Open Door Church on Friday evening at 7:00 p.m.
Lucinda Rose “Lou” (Perdasofpy) Pueblo was born to Vernon and Myrtle (Berry) Perdasofpy on May 9, 1947 in Faxon, OK and departed this life in Lawton, OK on January 22, 2020 at the age of 72 years, 8 months and 13 days.
Lou grew up in the Ft. Cobb/Anadarko area, graduating from Riverside in 1968. She married Willis Pueblo in June of 1968 in Fort Worth, TX and the couple soon moved to Lawton for a time before making their home in Walters in the mid-1970s. Lou worked as a cook through the years at Fort Sill Indian School, Parkview Manor Nursing Home, Walters Public Schools and at Red River Casino.
She was a Member of Open Door Church of God in Walters and was a member of the CIVA. She enjoyed cooking, doing bead work, attending Pow Wows, visiting with friends and going to the casino.
Lou was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Willis; her brother, Arlin Perdasofpy; and her son, William Pueblo.
Survivors include her daughter, Doris Parli and husband Jason of Walters; her son, Tennyson Pueblo and wife Stacie of Walters; a son, Michael Pueblo and wife Sherry of Walters; a son, Willis Gilson of Denver, CO; a daughter, Lisa Simonelli of Orlando, FL; a brother, Randy Wayne Perdasofpy of Florida; 2 sisters, Maxine Stumblingbear of Tulsa, OK and Wiltha “Button” Perdasofpy of Lawton; 12 grandchildren, Logan Parli, Dori Parli, Arielle Gilson, Ryanna Gilson, Tony Simonelli, Jairus Simonelli, Gianna Simonelli, Nicco Simonelli, Ashlyn Grover, Bailey Scott, Nathan Pueblo and Adrian Pueblo; a great grandson, Gavin Grover; other relatives and many friends.