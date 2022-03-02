Funeral service for Lucille H. Bouse age 96, of Cache, will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Cache Christian Church, 201 N. 5th Street, Cache, Oklahoma, with Rev. John Webb officiating. Burial will follow in the Cache Cemetery under the direction of Jackson Funeral Home of Frederick. Mrs. Bouse passed away Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at her home in Cache.
Lucille Holmes Gissendaner was born on Aug. 5, 1925, in Cole, to Ned Holmes and Gracie Geneva (White) Gissendaner. She attended Fletcher Public Schools. On Aug. 1, 1942, she and Obed Russell Roach were united in marriage in Lamesa, Texas. She later married Lloyd Bouse who preceded her in death in August of 1966. Lucille was a lady of many talents. She worked in the dry-cleaning business for several years prior to working as a cook at the Trading Post, Meers Café, and Page Café in Cache. Lucille had a very creative side and was well known for her floral designs. She worked for Merl and Emmett Long and Oleta and Cecil Roach in the flower shop and then later did floral designs for TG&Y for many years, where she retired. Lucille loved people in general and never met a stranger. She enjoyed crocheting the names of her family and friends and would give them as treasured gifts, to hang in their homes.
She is survived by her children: Jimmy Roach and his wife Kay of Lawton; Eddie Roach and his wife Sandy of Foyil; Kenneth Roach of Cache; Elaine Taylor and her husband Jimmy of Cache, and Jerry Roach and his wife Janet of Cache; her daughter-in-law, Nancy Roach of Cache; two brothers: Pete Gissendaner and his wife Shirley of Prescott, Arizona, and Robert Gissendaner and his wife Diane of Broken Arrow; 19 grandchildren; 53 great-grandchildren; numerous great great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and many friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Ned and Gracie Gissendaner; her husband, Lloyd Bouse; her son, Ronnie Roach; three brothers: Ike Williams, Buddy Gissendaner, and Chessie Gissendaner; four sisters: Helen Remer, Christina Hendricks, Willora Gissendaner who died in infancy, and Mary Eva Prichard; and three grandsons.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Cache Christian Church in memory of Lucille Bouse.
Mrs. Bouse may be viewed on Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Cache Christian Church from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m.