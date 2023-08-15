Graveside Service for Lucille Dobbs will be at 9 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023 at the Walters Cemetery, Walters, with Rev. Steve Mallow and Rev. Tony Elkins officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters.
Fay Lucille (Spence) Sweetin Dobbs was born to Archie Chester and Susie Catherine (Long) Spence on June 28, 1930 and departed this life in Temple on Aug. 13, 2023 at the age of 93 years, 1 month and 16 days.
Lucille grew up around Headrick and Altus, attending several area schools. She married JW Sweetin in 1947 and raised their kids at Geronimo. JW preceded her in 1963 and she later married Les Dobbs in 1969 and he preceded her in 1974. Through the years she owned and operated Lucille’s Beauty Shop and she also cooked at the Geronimo school for 15 years.
Lucille was a member of the White Shrine and Eastern Star. She loved attending ballgames and rodeos, and was an avid supported of Geronimo Athletics. She also enjoyed gardening and displaying her yard decorations.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands, JW and Les; her three children: Patsy Ann Sweetin in 2011, Lonnie Sweetin in 2023 and Dereal “Dewery” Sweetin in 1996; seven brothers and sisters: Joy Fortenberry, Rayford Spence, Yvonne Arney, Loyd Spence, Billie Patterson, Roy Spence and Delories Spence; and a grandson, Sandy McQuiston.
Survivors include eight grandchildren: Dusty McCuiston and Kari of Geronimo, Michelle Beaty and Jamie of Lawton, Alan Sweetin of Walters, Nicole Sweetin of Coppell, TX, Ruben Pesina of Chicago, IL, Kelly Corpuz and Richard of Prosper, TX, Natalie Pesina of Lahaina, HI, and Vince Pesina of Paris, TX; 10 great-grandchildren, Codey McCuiston and Tamara of Geronimo, Cole Sweetin of Oklahoma City, KoryAnn Watt and Tyler of Geiger, AL, Lynnlee Sweetin of Walters, Lili Corpuz and Addy Corpuz both of Prosper, TX, Makayla Martinez and Leo Pesina both of Chicago, IL, Jeremias Soto and Sofiah Pesina both of Rockwall, TX; three great great-grandkids: Charlotte Gray Watt, Kellie Lynn Watt and Laura Caroline Watt; other relatives and friends.