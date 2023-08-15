Graveside Service for Lucille Dobbs will be at 9 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023 at the Walters Cemetery, Walters, with Rev. Steve Mallow and Rev. Tony Elkins officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters.

Fay Lucille (Spence) Sweetin Dobbs was born to Archie Chester and Susie Catherine (Long) Spence on June 28, 1930 and departed this life in Temple on Aug. 13, 2023 at the age of 93 years, 1 month and 16 days.

