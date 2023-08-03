Graveside service for Lucille Anna Huffine, 97, of Lawton, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at Fletcher Cemetery, Fletcher, with Pastor Michael Lovett of Life Community Church officiating.
Mrs. Huffine passed away on Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Lawton.
Arrangements are under direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Viewing will be held from noon-8 p.m. Friday with a special viewing and visitation for family and friends from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lucille Huffine was born on Aug. 14, 1925, near Faxon to James Alfred and Freda (Bangerter) Howell. She attended Faxon High School and obtained her Bachelor’s from Cameron University and her Master’s from the University of Oklahoma. Lucille married Freeman Huffine on Aug. 20, 1949. She taught grades 1-8 near Faxon while in her late teens to early 20s, then went to Preston, Kansas, where she taught high school until the late ‘50s, when she and her husband returned to the Lawton area to be near family. She then taught at Tomlinson Junior High until her son, Edwin, was born in 1961, after which she taught English and English Literature at Lawton High School until her retirement.
Survivors include her only child, Edwin and his wife Sweetheart and their three daughters: Ariel, Hannah and Katelyn: three sisters: Helen Porter, Lawton, Dorothy Couch, Jonesville, North Carolina, and Lavella Hair, Athens, Texas; and one brother, Earl Howell, Indiahoma, and his wife Karen Howell of Indiahoma; sister-in-laws: Mary Kay Howell and Donna Howell of the Faxon area; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband; four sisters: Lois Matlock, Mildred Hamilton, Mary King and Janelle Howell; and four brothers: Leonard Howell, Robert Howell, Harold Howell and an infant brother.
Lucille was a remarkable and gifted individual whose life touched the hearts of countless family members, friends, and students over her illustrious 41-year teaching career. Lucille’s passion for education and unwavering commitment to her students earned her the admiration and respect of all who had the privilege of knowing her. Many of her former students remained lifelong friends, cherishing the special bond that developed between them during their time in her classroom.
Her teaching journey began at the age of 18 during the challenging times of World War II. Driven by her love for teaching, she arranged for an interview for a local teaching position and was hired on the condition that she would eventually acquire her teaching degree, which she dutifully accomplished. She embarked on her teaching career in a one-room schoolhouse, where she taught grades 1 to 8, often arriving early in the mornings to light the wood-burning stove on chilly days. Lucille’s dedication to her students knew no bounds, as demonstrated when she once carried a student with a broken leg on her back to and from school, covering several miles.
Once the war ended, she made good on getting her college degree and obtained her degree from Cameron University in Lawton. Though she lived many miles away from Cameron and did not have a vehicle, she found a way to and from classes each day as she paid her own way through college.
Lucille then began taking classes at Southwestern College to obtain extra courses required for her to maintain her teaching position and that is where she met Freeman Huffine, who would become her husband. Freeman was also a teacher and was in the same classes as Lucille. She told him that she had many brothers and sisters who lived east of Lawton, but not her address. Freeman, who was in the air force in World War II, rented a plane and along with his brother Jimmy, flew east of Lawton. They found a house that had a yard full of children, where he dropped a note on a parachute asking Lucille out on a date, and the rest is history.
In the late ‘40s, she and her best friend headed off to Kansas as the teaching jobs there paid better and Freeman followed. All three of them got teaching jobs in Preston, Kansas, and were there until the late ‘50s, when they returned to Lawton where they stayed until their passing. Lucille married Freeman in 1949. Freeman became the superintendent at Preston, as well as the sports announcer. Each fall, they would take some of their students to the University of Oklahoma to watch Bud Wilkerson’s teams play football.
The care and dedication Lucille showed to her students was also shown to her family, friends, and to members of her church. She was known for reading the local papers and sending cuttings to the families of those highlighted in the paper. She hosted many holiday meals at her home and given how many brothers and sisters she had, there were times her home had more than 60 relatives over for a meal.
A woman of many talents, Lucille excelled at crocheting and knitting, leaving a lasting memory in the form of her beautiful creations that now hang on the walls in many homes. Her generosity, kindness, and genuine concern for others endeared her to everyone she encountered, making her a cherished and remembered presence in their lives.
She was a major influence in the life of her son, Edwin, who inherited her spirit of adventure and empathy for others and his work is a reflection of her values. He has traveled the world, helping the hurting, providing answers to those missing family members, and who now is leading economic development in multiple nations: development that will improve the quality of life of millions. Though none of these beneficiaries ever met Lucille, each owes her a debt of gratitude. Her legacy continues in the work of Edwin and of the thousands of others she taught. Hers was a life worth living and her legacy continues.