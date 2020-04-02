Private funeral services, with full military honors, for LTC (Retired) Philip H. Woodruff will be at 12:30 p.m. Friday, April 3, 2020 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mike Teel, Pastor of Cameron Baptist Church, Lawton, Oklahoma officiating.
Burial will follow in Fort Sill National Cemetery Elgin, Oklahoma.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com
Friends may pay their respect from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Thursday and from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
LTC (Retired) Philip H. Woodruff, age 84, Lawton, Oklahoma died Monday, March 30, 2020 in Lawton. He was born December 6, 1935, in Cheyenne, Wyoming to COL (Retired) Charles Edward and Aline (Huntington) Woodruff. He grew up a military child and graduated from high school in Aurora, Colorado. Philip later graduated from Cameron University with a bachelor’s degree. He joined the National Guard in 1953 and was activated to active duty in 1964. He fought in Vietnam, earning the Bronze Star Medal. Philip later retired as a lieutenant colonel with the Army Reserves. Following Philip’s military retirement he worked in Civil Service at Fort Sill in the Plans and Operations Division at the post headquarters.
Philip married Jane E. Chase on June 28, 1980 in Lawton, Oklahoma. He enjoyed home improvement projects, sailing, and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He had a private pilot’s license and played with the Oklahoma Baptist Symphony.
Philip is survived by his wife of almost 40 years of the home, son, Brian Woodruff and wife Lynn of Kansas City, Missouri, two daughters, Lori Smith and husband Perry of Edmond, Oklahoma and Lisa Reed of Harrah, Oklahoma, eight grandchildren, Joshua, Rebekah, Matthew, West, Kyle, Carson, Trey, and Betty Jane, five great grandchildren, Justin, Christopher, Evie, Thea, and Emma.
He was preceded in death by his parents and four brothers, Charles Woodruff, twins, David and Ralph Woodruff, and John Woodruff.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Cameron Baptist Church Building Fund, 2621 SW C Ave., Lawton, OK 73505.
