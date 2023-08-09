Funeral service for LTC (Retired) Michael L. Lipe will be 9:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Chaplain (CPT) Brad Boyer, Fort Sill, officiating.
Burial, with full military honors will follow in Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.
The family will greet friends Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, from 3-5 p.m. at Becker-Rabon Funeral Home in Lawton.
LTC (Retired) Michael L. Lipe, age 84, of Royse City, Texas, and formerly of Lawton, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in Rockwall, Texas. He was born on Jan. 18, 1939, in Ola, Arkansas, to the late Hoyt L. and Gertrude (Riggs) Lipe. He spent his formative years in Russellville, Arkansas. It was there that Michael met the love of his life, Sherry Ellen Proctor, whom he married on Feb. 24, 1961, in Stilwell. Sherry predeceased him on April 25, 2011, after they had enjoyed a remarkable 50 years of marriage. Together, they lovingly raised three sons: Michael II, James, and Rogers “Scott.”
Michael’s journey in the Army began with his enlistment and training at Fort Chaffee, Arkansas. His devotion to the military was unwavering, and he served with distinction for an impressive 36 years, which included both active duty and reserve service. Rising from the rank of private, he earned the esteemed position of Lieutenant Colonel. His dedication took him to various corners of the world, and he proudly bore the responsibilities of his roles. One of his notable deployments was to Vietnam with the 199th Light Infantry, during which he displayed exceptional leadership as a Captain from October 1968 to October 1969.
After his service in Vietnam and a two-year stint in Germany, Michael moved his cherished family to Lawton, where he established a home filled with love, warmth, and camaraderie. He continued his educational journey at Cameron University, earning his bachelor’s degree. In the civilian world, he demonstrated his managerial acumen as he led teams at TG&Y for over a decade in Lawton. His intellectual prowess shone through his civil service role, where he authored manuals for cutting-edge laser weaponry.
Michael’s dedication to the military never wavered, and he continued to serve in the reserves before making the transition back to full-time active duty, ultimately retiring with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. Throughout his military career, he garnered a multitude of prestigious awards and decorations, including the National Defense Service Medal (with two stars), Bronze Star Medal (with two oak leaf clusters), Armed Forces Reserve Medal (with three bronze hourglass devices), Vietnam Service Medal (with four campaign stars), Air Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal (with one device), Bronze Star Medal (with Valor Device), Purple Heart, Aircraft Crewman Badge, Army Commendation Medal, Overseas Service Bars (with two awards), Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry (with Palm), Meritorious Service Medal (with three oak leaf clusters), Republic of Vietnam Civil Action Medal First Class (with two devices), Army Reserve Components Achievement Medal-3, Overseas Service Ribbon, and the Army Achievement Medal.
Beyond his military achievements, Michael was a captivating presence. He exuded a zest for life that was contagious, and his stories, which he loved to share, painted vivid pictures of his adventures. He was an ardent sports enthusiast, an explorer and traveler of national parks, and a staunch patriot who held his country dear to his heart. Family and friends were the cornerstones of his existence, and his love for them knew no bounds.
LTC (Retired) Michael L. Lipe’s memory will forever be cherished by those fortunate enough to have known him. He leaves behind a legacy of courage, camaraderie, and a profound appreciation for the beauty of life. In the tapestry of his journey, he will always stand as our hero.
Michael is survived by his three sons: Michael L. Lipe, II and wife Linda of Lithia Springs, Georgia, James F. Lipe and wife Donna of Lawton, and R. Scott Lipe and wife Cindy of Royse City, Texas; four sisters: Carol Philips of Tracy, California, Judy Riggs of Wisconsin, Jalonde Mizell of Fort Smith, Arkansas, and Cindy Lipe of Mountain Home, Arkansas; two brothers: Jeffrey Lipe of Arkansas and David Lipe of Fort Smith, Arkansas, and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members.
He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, and brother, Damon Lipe.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com