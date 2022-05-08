Funeral service for LTC (Retired) Jerry Don Jackson will be Noon, Wednesday, May 11, 2022 in Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Steve Mallow officiating.
Burial with full military honors will follow in Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.
The family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
The service may be viewed by following the live stream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
LTC (Retired) Jerry Don Jackson died Thursday, May 5, 2022 in a Norman hospital at the age of 83.
Jerry Don Jackson of Norman, passed away May 5, 2022 at Norman Regional Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born on April 22, 1939 in Grandfield, to Donald Charles Jackson and Mary Magdalene (Knox) Jackson. He was married to Peggy (Baughman) Jackson, of Geronimo, for 62 years.
He retired from the U.S. Army in 1988, as a Lieutenant Colonel, and was an Army Aviator. He served two tours of duty in Vietnam, was stationed in Germany and several posts in the United States. He was awarded the Legion of Merit, two Bronze Stars, 23 Air Medals and the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Bronze Star, amongst many other awards. He was a graduate of several military schools including the Armed Forces Staff College.
He commanded one unit in the United States, and two in Germany. He held a variety of significant positions, including Secretary of the General Staff at Fifth U.S. Army, and at retirement was the Director of Personnel and Community Activities at Fort Sam Houston, Texas
Jerry was a graduate of the University of Oklahoma, with a BBA, and Webster University, with a master’s in business administration.
He and Peggy were avid fans of OU football and season ticket holders. They were charter tailgaters at the Lloyd Noble Center RV Park. All four of their grandchildren could be seen on home football weekends tailgating and having a great time at the Lloyd Nobel Center RV Park with their grandparents.
Jerry and Peggy were avid travelers. After retiring they traveled the U.S. for many years in their RV. They also volunteered for many years in Yellowstone National Park, including three winters when Jerry worked with park rangers tracking and surveying the winter movement of bison.
Jerry is survived by his wife Peggy; son Chuck Jackson and his wife Suzy, and grandchildren: Chloe and Charlie all of Norman; son Rob Jackson and his wife Shelli, and grandchildren: Cole and Cooper all of Norman; sister, Donna Kay Jackson, of Fort Worth, Texas.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Billy Wayne Jackson of Lawton, and a brother Roy Gene Jackson, of Niland, California, who was a wounded U.S. Marine in Vietnam.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Vietnam Veterans of America at vva.org, or 8719 Colesville Road, Suite 100, Silver Springs, MD 20910
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com