Funeral service for LTC (Retired) James Patrick “Pat” McCartney will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 in Centenary United Methodist Church with Dr. Robert Gorrell, Senior Pastor officiating.
Burial will follow with full military honors in the Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.lawtoncentenary.org
LTC (Retired) James Patrick “Pat” McCartney went to be with his Lord and Savior Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Lawton, at the age of 74, after a long illness. He was born April 4, 1947, in Petal, Mississippi to James Adrian and La’Nell (Wright) McCartney. He attended the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Pat joined the Army ROTC at USM and was commissioned in 1968. He graduated with a degree in Political Science, a minor in history, and two years of graduate studies. While attending USM, he met the love of his life, Martha Helen Williams, and they were married November 23, 1969. He was then assigned to the Panama Canal Zone where he served five years in the 193rd Infantry Brigade, holding all junior field artillery jobs. Pat and Martha started a family while in Panama, and in 1975, they moved to Oklahoma where Pat attended the Officer Advanced Course (OAC). After OAC, Pat was assigned Battery Command of B Battery 3/18th FA, Fort Sill. He then served in the FA School Evaluation Division to design and evaluate the first FA One Station Unit Training Program — which was a success. His next assignment took him to 2nd Infantry Division Artillery Assistant S3 in Korea. Upon his decision to leave active duty, he was assigned as XO, Officer Student Battalion and later served as XO, USAFAS Brigade. After completing his tour, Pat left active duty and made Lawton, the family’s permanent home. He entered the USAR and joined Federal Civil Service at Ft. Sill. Pat was an integral part of the Combat Development and Evaluation Division of the FA School, supporting development and evaluation of the Advanced Field Artillery Tactical Data System (AFATDS). After 40 years combined government service, Pat retired in 2008. He continued in service to his community with support for Martha and grandchildren at Centenary United Methodist Church, Lawton Community Theatre, Arts for All and many LPS activities in which Martha volunteered him. Pat served his country proudly and loved his family fiercely.
He is survived by his wife, Martha Williams McCartney, of the home; children: Kimberly McCartney Boels and spouse David Boels, Mesa, Arizona; Kevin Patrick McCartney, Lawton; informally-adopted daughter, Audra Scearce and spouse Joe Scearce, Norman; former son-in-law Jeffrey Todd Patton, Plano, Texas; grandchildren: Ashton Caroline Patton and Preston Todd Patton, both of Plano, Texas; step grandchildren: Joshua Boels; Anthony Boels; Sterling Boels; and Sophia Boels, all of Mesa, Arizona; informally-adopted grandchildren: William Scearce and Alexandra Scearce, both of Norman; sister, Anna McCartney Wade and spouse Larry Wade, Deer Park, Texas; sister-in-law, Bettye Slinger McCartney, Camden, Ohio; brother-in-law, Bill Williams and spouse Sheila (Sharkey) Williams, Leipers Fork, Tennessee; sisters-in-law, Marian Williams East, Gulfport, Florida and Katherine Williams Ferris and spouse Mike Ferris, Tupelo, Mississippi; mother-in-law, Helen Dubard Williams, Tupelo, Mississippi; nieces and nephews: Stephanie Wade and Michelle Wade Lee, Deer Park, Texas; Nathan McCartney, North Carolina; and Megan McCartney, Ohio; Erin East and spouse Liam Joyce, Dillan and Arden Joyce, all of Gulfport, Florida; Emily and Allison Ferris, Oxford, Mississippi, and Michael and Kinney Ferris and Tripp and Mary Mac Ferris, all of Oxford, Mississippi.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Adrian and La’Nell McCartney, and his brother, Michael McCartney.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lawton Community Theatre or Centenary United Methodist Church. An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com