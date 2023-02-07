Funeral service with full military honors for LTC (Retired) Jackson Shepard Simpson will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Anna Holloway, Norman, Oklahoma, officiating.

The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.

