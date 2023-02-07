Funeral service with full military honors for LTC (Retired) Jackson Shepard Simpson will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Anna Holloway, Norman, Oklahoma, officiating.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
LTC (Retired) Jackson Shepard Simpson, 86, of Lawton, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at his home. He was born March 11, 1936, in Miami, Florida, to Gerald Francis and Elizabeth (Shepard) Simpson. He married Sara Spicely Shaw on Aug. 16, 1958, in China Lake, California. Jack graduated from the University of Florida with a BS in Chemical Engineering and an ROTC commission in the Air Force.
He was proud of his military service, retiring from the Air Force as a Lt. Colonel after a 23-year career that included Atlas missile duty during the Cuban Missile Crisis, a Bronze Star Medal during the Vietnam War, an instructor at the Air War College, and frontline service in (West) Germany at the height of the Cold War. His final billet was Vice-Base Commander at Gunter Air Force Base in Alabama.
Jack’s second career was with Goodyear, first in the Nuclear Division in Tennessee and Ohio, then in tires at Gadsden, Nappanee, and finally Lawton. Jack and Sally came to Lawton with Goodyear 30 years ago. After 11 years in the Lawton plant, Jack retired as a Technology Team Leader in 2003.
He was most proud of his family, including cherished friends that became family from Greece and Mexico that he mentored along his life’s journey. His biggest smiles were always for his grandchildren. He will be missed. He is survived by his wife Sally, his three sons, 10 grandchildren and his first great-grandchild.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents and brother Gerald Simpson.
Following the service, a reception will be held at Brookridge Retirement Community, 7802 NW Quanah Parker Trailway, Lawton, OK 73505.