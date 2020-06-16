Funeral Mass for LTC (Retired) Curtis J. Dyer will be 12:00 P.M. Friday, June 19, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church with Rev. Philip Seeton, pastor and Deacon Mike Romaka officiating.
Burial with military honors will follow at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Friends may view from 11:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. Friday at the church.
LTC (Retired) Curtis Jay Dyer, age 81, of Lawton, died quietly at home on Wednesday June 10, 2020. Curtis was born on December 19, 1938 to the late Jessie Gavin and Louis R. Dyer in Muskogee, Oklahoma. Curtis was the youngest of the Dyer sons.
Curtis met Robbi (Roberta) Elmore through the US Army Reserves. They were married on January 18, 1975, after which she returned to active duty. They traveled with the Army until she retired in 1995. Curtis and Robbi returned to Oklahoma in 2002 where they have lived ever since. Curtis developed cancer and fought it bravely for 20 years. His favorite things to do were hunting, fishing, and socializing. Curtis and Robbi attended science fiction conventions for over 40 years. Curtis and Robbi were inseparable.
Curtis served in the US Navy as a medic for 5 years in the early 1960’s. He returned home to Muskogee, OK where he earned his GED then went on to Northeastern Oklahoma State University where he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Physical Education. He taught in the Fort Benning, Georgia public school system. He returned to Northeastern in Oklahoma to earn his Master’s Degree in Physical Education, Recreation and Safety. During this time, he was a member of the US Army Reserves and the Oklahoma National Guard, retiring after 36 years of military service with the rank of Lt. Colonel. Curtis’ civilian employment was as a Recreation Specialist with Moral Support on various military installations.
His passing is mourned by his wife Robbi Dyer, his brother George Michael Gavin, his sisters-in-law Dorothy Manganaro (Alan Manganaro), Rosemary Hames, Susan Elmore (widow of Paul Elmore), and brother-in-law Steven Elmore (Deborah Elmore), niece Annette Caudle, plus a host of extended family and friends.
Curtis Dyer is preceded in death by his mother Jessie Gavin, father Louis Dyer, his brothers Cecil Ray Dyer, Leslie Dyer and brother- in-law Paul Elmore.
Special message to Curtis from Robbi: “You were and always will be the light of my life. Be happy with the Lord and save a place for me until we meet again.”
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com