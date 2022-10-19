Funeral service for LTC (Retired) Charles R. Horton will be 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 in First Baptist Church with the Rev. Mike Keahbone and the Rev. Tony Christie officiating.
Burial with full military honors will follow in Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 6-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.fbclawton.org
LTC (Retired) Charles R. Horton died Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 in Lawton, at the age of 83. He was born to Ray and Loma Runge Horton in Wichita Falls, Texas on Easter Sunday, April 9, 1939. Charlie was raised in Pampa, Texas, until his mother married Edward Leon Adamson and they lived in France where his stepfather was stationed at Thomery, France. Moving back to the States, Charlie lived with Aunt Lena and Uncle Clyde Brock and son Deryl in Wichita Falls. Charlie went to Wichita Falls High School and was a champion basketball player and earned a full 4-year scholarship to play basketball at Midwestern University in Wichita Falls, Texas. He was a champion free throw shooter, earning accolades for his uncanny shooting ability.
Charlie met Rheu Nell Fudge on campus and dated for two years. They were married on Aug. 21, 1960 in Walters, and loved each other dearly for over 62 years.
Charlie was in Army ROTC in college and commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant of Field Artillery. Assignments took him to Texas, Germany, Korea, Vietnam, Georgia, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, and numerous times to Fort Sill. He was a Vietnam veteran and was the recipient of numerous awards and commendations. Charlie and Rheu Nell loved traveling together and were able to tour many parts of Europe and the United States.
Charlie and Rheu Nell have two wonderful children, Charlan Su Horton Towsley and Col. (Retired) Scott Thomas Horton. His grandsons, Eric Horton Towsley and Henry Arthur Horton, were always his center of conversation.
The Army gave Charlie an opportunity to return to get his Master’s degree with a utilization tour in the Midwestern State University ROTC Department. While pursuing his studies, Coach Gerald Stockton gave him the challenge to begin a girls basketball team at Midwestern State University. No players, no money, no uniforms, and no schedule; Charlie went to work, loving it all. After completing his degree, he became a full-time instructor in the ROTC Department.
Charlie retired at Fort Sam Houston, Texas (1981) and assumed the Senior Army Instructor position at Lawton High School for 22 years, touching many young people’s lives. He loved working with young people throughout his life, in work, sports, and school.
As a member of First Baptist Church, Lawton, he served as a deacon, a coach for children’s Upward Basketball and taught 8th grade Sunday School. He also enjoyed working with the Baptist Builders.
Following his military service, he loved golfing with family, grandsons, and friends. After many health challenges he putted and chipped daily, working to get back on the course.
He was preceded in death by mother and stepfather, Edward and Loma Adamson; brother, Roy Horton; mother and father-in-law, Willie Frank and Nellie Smith Fudge.
Survivors include his wife, Rheu Nell of the home; daughter, Charlan Su Horton Towsley and husband Tec. Sgt. (Retired) Scott Towsley, and their children Eric Towsley, Ada; Jacqi Williams (TX); Joseph Towsley (WA), and David Towsley (FL); Col. (Retired) Scott Thomas Horton and wife Helen Horton, and their son Henry Horton, Boerne, Texas. Brother-in-law Billie Frank Fudge and wife, Sharon, of Lawton. Numerous nieces and nephews, David Fudge, Philip Fudge, Janelle Wollscheid; Larry, Lisa, and Roy, Jr. Horton.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 501 SW B Avenue, Lawton, Oklahoma 73501.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com