CHILDRESS, Texas — Funeral service for Lt. Colonel (Retired) O. Dean Smith was held Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Johnson Funeral Home in Childress, Texas, with Brian Crook officiating.
Burial will follow in Childress Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home.
Lt. Colonel O. Dean Smith, 89, passed away Friday, May 21, 2021, in Norman. He was born on Oct. 16, 1931, in Elk City, to Roe Lansing and Winnie Lee (Wann) Smith. He had one younger sister.
Dean graduated from Childress High School and enrolled at Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas. Upon graduating he married the love of his life, Lois Carol Crook, on Aug. 28, 1954, in Childress, Texas. He joined the U.S. Army and served for 20 years retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1975. He served a combat tour in Vietnam from August 1964 to August 1965. His service took him to El Paso, Texas; Fort Sill, Oklahoma; Baumholder and Babenhausen, Germany; Omaha, Nebraska; Vietnam; Leavenworth, Kansas; Crailsheim and Heidelberg, Germany, before retiring at Fort Sill, in 1975. He earned the Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross Unit Citation, National Defense Service Medal (2 awards), Vietnam Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Overseas Medal (2 awards), Joint Service Commendation Medal, and the Bronze Star Medal. After his service he worked for Northrop Grumman in Lawton, Oklahoma, for four years before retiring full time. He was proud to serve his country and loved his family.
Dean is survived by his wife, Lois, of 66 years; his sister, Myrtie Herrin; his children: Lora Jo Aubrey and husband, David; Danny Smith and wife, Kathryn; Brett Smith; nine grandchildren: Jared Aubrey and wife, JJ; Renee Pollard and husband, Braden; Chase Aubrey and wife, Angie; Jake Smith and wife, Annie; Matt Smith; Justin Smith; Amanda Smith, Ashley Smith and Marcus Trujillo; Chase Bishop and wife, Jenny; great-grandchildren: Easton Pollard; Scotty Pollard; Elyn Aubrey; Layne Aubrey; Brody Aubrey; Dean Smith; Duke Smith; Winnie Smith; Aiden Trujillo; Madeline Trujillo; Mya Bishop; Kaden Bishop; and many nephews and nieces.
