Funeral service for LTC (Ret) Lowry Arthur West III will be held at Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home Chapel in Walters, on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. Celebrant Darlene High Sellars and Rev. Dr. Lacy Sellars will officiate. Burial with military honors will follow at the Walters Cemetery.
Lowry passed from this life to his heavenly home on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at his home in Lawton surrounded by his wife and children.
Lowry was born on Sept. 23, 1943, in New York, New York to Lowry Arthur West Jr. and Mary Beatrice (Clayton) West. He was the oldest of four children. He graduated from Sequoia High School in Redwood City, CA in 1961 where he excelled in academics and athletics, most notably boxing.
In 1961 he received an appointment to the United States Military Academy. He graduated from West Point in 1965 and was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant. Early in his Army career he held positions as Commander, mechanized infantry company, 3rd Armored Division, Europe; US Military Assistance Command, Vietnam; Instructor, US Army ROTC Program, University of Connecticut, Chief, Services Branch, Office of Logistics Support, US Army Support, Thailand. From 1973 to 1975 he served as a Battalion Operations Officer, in the 82nd Airborne Division. He attended the Defense Language Institute in California and the Russian Language Institute in Germany. He was a Russian linguist and from 1980 to 1982 he served as Senior Liaison Officer to the Group of Soviet Forces, Germany. His final positions in the Army were as Deputy Director and Director of the Tactics and Combined Arms Department (TCAD), US Army Field Artillery School. While serving his country Lowry earned the following awards: Silver Star, Bronze Star Medal, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service 3rd award, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon 2nd award, Vietnam Service Medal with Five Service Stars, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Silver Star, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross Unit Citation with Palm, Combat Infantryman Badge, Expert Infantryman Badge, and Parachutist Badge.
Lowry retired from the Army in June of 1985 and went to work as a Systems Analyst at LB&M Associates, Inc. in Lawton. On Sept. 5, 1986, he met the love of his life, Susan Price. They married on July 11, 1987. In 1990 his job took them to Fort Wayne, IN as a Systems Analyst for Command Systems, Inc. Lowry retired in 1995 to enjoy life. They moved to Hot Springs Village, AR and appreciated all the activities of living in a retirement community. In 2005 they returned to Lawton and enjoyed life in the military community. Lowry was an avid bridge player and achieved the rank of Gold Life Master. He taught bridge, directed bridge and was the Club Manager of the Lawton Bridge Club. He and Susan loved traveling especially to Washington state to visit family. They went on many cruises and liked to travel in the US and abroad. He enjoyed gardening and sharing the fruits of his labor with friends and neighbors. He loved riding his Harley Davidson. He was known for his intellect and dry sense of humor. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 35 years, Susan; two children: his son, Lowry E. West and wife, Melissa, and daughter, Beth A. West-Davis; four grandchildren: Aydan Davis; Thayer Davis; Maya West and Tessa Derry; two brothers: Joseph West and Paul West; and sister Mary Lyssand.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Walters Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 485, Walters, OK 73572.