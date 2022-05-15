Funeral Services for Lt. Col. retired Eugene DeLoach Sr., age 56, will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at Union Baptist Church, 1601 SW Charles Whitlow Ave., Lawton, with Rev. Willie J. Tiller Jr., pastor, officiating.
Visitation will be until 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in the Chapel of Howard-Harris Funeral Services Chapel, 1005 SW “C” Ave., Lawton.
Lt. Col. retired Eugene DeLoach, Sr., transitioned from this life on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at Fort Sill. Burial with military honors will be in Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, under the direction of Howard-Harris Funeral Services.
Lt. Col. retired Eugene DeLoach, Sr. was born on Oct. 28, 1965 in Allendale, South Carolina, to Mr. Elijah DeLoach and Mrs. Henrietta Williams DeLoach. He was one of eight children born to this union. He was preceded in death by his father, mother, two sisters and one brother-in-law.
As a child, he was fondly referred to as a miracle baby. He attended New Hope Methodist Church in Siegling, SC, where he accepted Christ at an early age. He graduated from Allendale-Fairfax High School in Allendale, SC, where he was active on the basketball team as well as a long jump state champion for his track team.
Eugene DeLoach attended South Carolina State University in Orangeburg, SC. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science in 1987. As a student he was enrolled in the Army ROTC Program, and upon graduation he received his commission as an Army Second Lieutenant in the Signal Corps.
Lt. Col. retired DeLoach met and married Dr. Regina Michelle (Brown) DeLoach on Dec. 23, 1989, at Fort Polk, LA. Together they have two children: Eugene Jr., PT, DPT (Tiesha), of Houston, TX, and Brandon of Lawton.
Lt. Col. retired entered active duty military service on March 13, 1988, where he was enrolled in the Signal Officer Basic Course at Fort Gordon, GA. Following graduation, he was assigned to the 19th Maintenance Battalion in Korea as the Electronic Maintenance Officer. His assignments included: Fort Polk, LA; Fort Hood, TX; and, Fort Sill, along with tours in Saudi Arabia and Iraq. He retired on Aug. 31, 2008, after serving over 20 years in service to his country.
His awards include: the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal (3rd Award), Army Commendation Medal (5th Award), Army Achievement Medal (2nd Award), Joint Meritorious Unit Award, and the National Defense Service Medal (2nd Award). He was also an Airborne graduate.
Following his military retirement he was employed as a Department of the Army Civilian at Fort Sill, in the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security, as the Chief of Plans and Operations.
He joined the Union Baptist Church in 2000, where he served as a Deacon, Trustee, member of the Choir, Youth Choir Mentor, Sunday School, and Laymen’s Ministry. He was both an active and committed member of the Church.
Lt. Col. retired DeLoach was initiated into the Xi Psi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. He was extremely proud to say that he was a life member of his illustrious fraternity. During his membership in the Lawton Chapter, Psi Upsilon, he served as Basileus; Vice Basileus; Keeper of Records and Seals; Editor to the Oracle; Chaplain; Keeper of Peace; and participated in a multitude of local and statewide committees and Silver Life Member of the NAACP where he served as 1st Vice-President of the Lawton branch.
Cherishing his memories along with his wife and two sons are his grandchildren: Emmanuel, Iris, Samuel, and Daniel. Also cherishing his memories is his mother-in-law, Mrs. Jesse Powell Brown of Shreveport, LA; his siblings: Lawrence DeLoach (Roxanne); Christine Roberts; Elizabeth Frazier (Alonzo); Johnnie Mae Holloway (Leon); and Thomas DeLoach (Joyce); nieces and nephews, along with many other relatives and friends.