Graveside service with full military honors for Lt. Col. (Retired) Donald Richard DeVilbiss will be 11 a.m., Monday, Oct. 4, 2021 at Highland Cemetery, Lawton.Family and friends may view Sunday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m at the funeral home.Lt. Col. (Retired) Donald Richard DeVilbiss, 89, Lawton, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 at his home in Lawton.