Graveside service with full military honors for Lt. Col. (Retired) Donald Richard DeVilbiss will be 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4, 2021 at Highland Cemetery, Lawton.
Family and friends may view Sunday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m at the funeral home.
Lt. Col. (Retired) Donald Richard DeVilbiss, was born on Sept. 10, 1932, eldest son of Vernice Pear DeVilbiss and Buelah Nellie (Knight) DeVilbiss at his grandparents’ homestead in Noble County near Perry. He passed away at age 89 at his home in Lawton on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021.
His childhood was a happy one until his parents’ divorce in the early ‘40’s. Thereafter, he would find himself relocating with family relations for several years before finally settling down at St. Joseph’s Catholic High School in Chickasha. Here he would excel at football, basketball, and track. It was also here he would catch the eye of his wife-to-be, Sylvia Marie Finney, to whom he would marry on June 17, 1952.
The two of them would proceed on a wonderful 69-year journey of life. But before graduating from high school, Don would be called into active duty with the 45th Infantry Division Army National Guard for the Korean War. Earning his GED and attending night school, he would secure a position as the “old man” of his OCS class; be commissioned in 1955 and assigned as one of a select few to serve in a 280mm atomic cannon battalion at Fort Sill. He would distinguish himself as a battery commander both at Fort Sill and in Darmstadt, Germany, significantly during the time the Berlin wall would be raised in Germany.
Continuing with his night school tradition, Don would earn his bachelor’s degree just in time to be deployed to Vietnam as an advisor. Wounded in war he received numerous commendations to include the Combat Infantryman’s Badge. He would receive orders for Berlin where he would become the Brigade Inspector General. Then came Command and General Staff School, Assistant Primary Military Instructor at the University of Missouri, Assistant S-3 Plans in Seoul South Korea and finally as Project Manager at the Field Artillery Board. He retired from the Army in 1977 with 28 years of active duty.
He would work at Goodyear as a quality control manager for a number of years, but his true passion, after retiring from the Army, would be raising purebred Limousin Cattle. Don was a prominent member of the Oklahoma Limousin Cattlemen’s Association, becoming a two term president (1992 -1993). He worked tirelessly in assisting others, whether new to the ranching business or old hands, and guiding the youth programs.
Don was a passionate family man steering his two sons through life, participating enthusiastically in their choice of athletics and activities, such as his youngest son’s Eagle project, and their vocations. One son would retire from the Army, and another would become a well loved and respected teacher in the Lawton Public School district. He inspired all who worked alongside of him. He was a mentor and guardian to his three grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Sylvia; his eldest son, Melvin L. (Vicky) of Magnolia, Texas; his brother, Danny Richard, of Shreveport, Louisiana; his sister, Patsy Kelly-McHugh, of Chickasha; three grandchildren: LisaMarie DeVilbiss Wells (Richard) of Honolulu, Hawaii; Christopher Daniel, of San Jose, California; and Donald Cody of Nashville, Tennessee; his mother-in-law, Gertie Jameson (who turned 100 in July); two sisters-in law: Melinda (Finney) Kurtz (Dennis), and Novis Ann Edwards, as well as many nieces and nephews on both sides of the family.
He is predeceased by his parents, an older brother, Loran DeVilbiss (son of Vern and Ruth (Hetherington) Taylor, and his youngest son, Richard Todd, who passed unexpectedly on Sept. 5, 2021.
