Lt. Col James Michael Gibbs, age 84, of Lawton, passed away peacefully on July 23, 2021.
James was born on March 8, 1937 in Fort Worth, Texas to Maxwell and Katie Gibbs. James was raised in Oklahoma City and graduated from Midwest city high school in 1955. He entered the military (Army) after basic training he was stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina where he met the love of his life, whom he married just three weeks after meeting her. He served for 37 1/2 years in artillery and aviation until he retirement in 1991. He then worked at Comanche Memorial Hospital for 24 years after attending Great Plains Vo-Tech, after both retired, they became snowbirds in the RV, traveling to every state and traveled to Europe and South America. He was also an avid jogger and ran several Marathons.
He is survived by the love of his life, Frances (Fran) Gibbs of the home; daughter, Bonita Fee and husband Hubert of Lawton; three grandkids: Malcolm Stephens Jr. and wife Jennifer of Lawton; Bonita LeAnn Mathews and husband Paul of Elgin; Shannon Burris, and husband Benjamin of Fletcher; three great-grandkids: Anthony; Alora; and Jakob; one great great-grandson, Anthony Michael; two nephews: Craig and Michael James of Midwest City and a longtime friends Edward and Sue Mockobee since 1947 of Midwest City.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Maxwell and stepmother, Dorothy Gibbs and Katie Walker, mother; son, James Anthony Gibbs; two sisters: Linda James Gibbs, and Susan Walker; and one brother, Robert Walker.
Memorial services for James Michael Gibbs will be on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Whinery-Huddleston Chapel, inurnment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
