Loyd Keller, 69 of Lawton, passed away September 19th at 2:28 AM in a local hospital.
A Memorial Service will be held at the VFW 103 N.E. 20th Street in Lawton on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at 5:00 PM.
Loyd was born September 13th to Alfred and Thelma Keller in Lawton, Oklahoma. He was married in Kewanee, Illinois to Madolyne Burger Finnin. Loyd had been employed as a janitor for many years. Loyd enjoyed going to the farm in Walters to feed the ducks and horses. He enjoyed gospel music as well.
Survivors include a son, Travis of Lawton, 4 sisters, Mildred Callaway and husband Ronnie of Lawton, Linda Watt and husband Fred of Texas, Wanda Keller of Lawton, Lorene Brown of Arkansas, and a brother, Calvin Keller of Texas. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews that loved him dearly and many other people that will miss him greatly.
Along with his wife, Loyd was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Eugene Keller.
