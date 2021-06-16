Loyd Harold Ashenfelter, born in Hobart on Nov. 24, 1936, died in Corn on June 14, 2021. Although born with a club foot, and having undergone several surgeries in his early childhood, he loved to play basketball and baseball and regularly showed livestock. He accepted Christ as Savior at 14, and at 18 answered the call to preach. After graduating in the Lake Valley Class of 1955, he attended SWOSU and obtained a bachelor’s in history and met his wife, Vivian Gibbons of Weatherford, whom he married on July 12, 1957.
He began pastoring churches in southwest Oklahoma, starting first in his own community, then Ft. Cobb, Lookeba, and, beginning in 1967, Salem MBC in Lawton, where he remained until the end of his ministry. He made a mission trip to Germany and the Solomon Islands, respectively. He also instructed at the Oklahoma Missionary Baptist Institute and the Concord Baptist Institute, teaching his passion of church history. An enthusiastic debater, he was known for his unassuming style of preaching and dry sense of humor.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jake and Maggie; his wife, Vivian; his brothers: Neil and Dale; and his sister-in-law, Betty.
He is survived by his three sons and their families: Jeffery and Christine Couture of Madison, CT; David and Delia of Lawton, and Matt and Loretta of Lawton; his grandchildren: Samantha and husband Blake Millet of Ponchatoula, LA; Spencer of Amite, LA; Briana, and Colby, both of Lawton; his great-grandchildren: Ellie and Lilly, and a host of relatives, friends, and students. Until our next meeting.
Services will be held at Becker-Rabon Funeral Home in Lawton on Friday, June 18, 2021 at 10a.m. Graveside will be at Sharon Cemetery near Gotebo at 2 p.m.. The family will greet friends on Thursday, June 17, from 6-8 p.m.
The service may viewed by following the Livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.