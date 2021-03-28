OKLAHOMA CITY — Loyd Edward Robinett entered his heavenly home on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. He was born Aug. 28, 1942, in Bluefield, West Virginia.
Loyd grew up in Princeton, West Virginia, and graduated from Princeton High School. He went on to serve in the United States Army for three years. He married the love of his life, Shirley Buzbee, on Aug. 8, 1964. Loyd worked as an insurance agent for 27 years prior to retiring in 1999.
He and Shirley were members of Calvary Assembly of God in Lawton for more than 30 years, where Loyd served as a deacon. After moving to Oklahoma City, Loyd and Shirley then became members of Bethesda Church and have now enjoyed being members there for nearly 20 years.
Loyd was preceded in passing by his parents, Ralph Edward Robinett and Ramona Hercey Robinett.
Survivors include his loving wife, Shirley Robinett of the home; son, Jeff Robinett and wife Kristi; grandchildren: Ashlyn Escobedo and husband Efren, and Brandon Robinett; great-grandchildren: Mia Layne Escobedo and Jackson Escobedo; brothers: Jim Robinett and wife Peggy, Dwight Robinett and wife Susan, and Raymond Robinett; sister, Dr. Melinda Robinett; and his loving dog, Abbie.
Visitation for Loyd is 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday, March 28, 2021. The family will be present from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Services will be 2 p.m. Monday, March 29, 2021, at Bethesda Church, 3101 S.W. 89th St. Oklahoma City, OK 73159. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memory Gardens. Condolences may be shared at www.ResthavenOKC.com.
Memorial contributions can be made to Bethesda Church, PO Box 891620, OKC, OK 73189.