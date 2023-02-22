Windy with showers and thunderstorms this morning. Then becoming sunny during the afternoon hours. High near 75F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Funeral service for Loyd Edward Meadlock will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Bethlehem Baptist Church, Lawton, with Pastor W.B. Smith officiating.
Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Loyd Edward Meadlock, 72, of Lawton, departed this life to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Lawton at Comanche County Memorial Hospital. He was born Aug. 5, 1950, in Lawton to Le Valva and Francis Collins.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his daughter, Angelique C. Rodriguez of Oklahoma City; his son, Edward D. Meadlock of Stillwater, Oklahoma and his son, Karri L. and daughter-in-law Courtney Meadlock of Spencer, Oklahoma, three brothers: Mark Collins of Lawton, John Edward Collins of Lawton, Raymond Keith Collins of Dallas, Texas; his sister, Gloria Jean Collins of Lawton; and his grandchildren: Lamiah Latimer, Zayla Latimer, Nadia Rodriguez, Bruiliyse Maxwell, Dante’ Meadlock Jr., Karri Meadlock Jr., Laraina Meadlock, Romello Cox, Kamari Meadlock; and a host of nieces and nephews.