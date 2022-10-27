Lowell Ewin Smith, age 91, a resident of Irving, Texas for 54 years, died Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 in his home. He was born Jan. 4,1931 in Tilman County, he was the son of the late David Ewin and Mattie Winnie (Eastus) Smith of Chattanooga. He attended Chattanooga High School in Chattanooga. He married Leota Inez Huffer on Jan. 30, 1947 in Vernon, Texas. He worked for Dart Manufacturing for 31 years. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, family member, friend and will be missed. Lowell was a devout Christian, dedicated to living a life that followed Jesus Christ. He was a member of Oak View Baptist Church where he served as Deacon and many different capacities. He committed himself to a Cross Ministry, were he made wood crosses and gave them to all that he met. His crosses are now in two different contents and across the United States. He had a talent for making things out of wood and medal.
He is survived by his sister, Geneva Redway of Grandfield; son, Larry Smith and wife Linda Gale of Hughes Springs, Texas; daughters: Linda Kay Elmore and husband Carlton of Euless, Texas, and Lisa Smith of Arlington, Texas; three grandchildren: Leslie Privitt and husband Tim; Leisha Streib and husband Gregory, and Dave Elmore and wife Sharon; nine great-grandchildren: Conner Privitt, Olivia Privitt, Noah Privitt, Adam Privitt, Karson Elmore, Mackenzie Elmore, Matthew Streib, Noah Streib, Alyson Cash; multiple nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Leota Inez Huffer Smith, his parents, David Ewin and Mattie Winnie (Eastus) Smith; sister, Joreen Smith and two brothers: Leon Smith, and Roff Wayne Smith.
A celebration of Lowell’s life will be held at Oak View Baptist Church (1004 South Story Road, Irving, Texas) Oct. 28, 2022 at 2 p.m.
Graveside service will be Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. at Chattanooga Cemetery in Chattanooga. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Oak View Baptist Church Youth and Children’s fund.