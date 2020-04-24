Lourdes Campain, age 62, of Lawton passed away Monday, April 20, 2020 at her home in the company of her husband.
Lourdes was born on February 11, 1958 in Clinton, Oklahoma to Felix Prado and Selia Coronel Prado. She was awarded Miss Upward Bound in 1976 while attending Mountain View High School. In May of 1983 she married her best friend and the love of her life, Todd Campain, and they would spend the next thirty-six wonderful years together. Lourdes enjoyed her work in doctors’ offices and as a medical transcriptionist. She loved cheering for her loved ones, no matter what sport they were playing, and she always looked forward to outdoor adventures with her husband. In her free time, Lourdes enjoyed painting and hiding rocks, reading a good book, Snapchatting with her family, watching Cornhusker football, and collecting toe socks, but most of all she loved spending time with her family because she loved them most.
Preceded in death by her mother, Selia Prado; her father, Felix Prado; her brother, Candelario Sanchez and her granddaughter, Aubrianna Trimpey, Lourdes is survived by her husband, Todd Campain, of the home; her son, Bryce Pendleton and his husband, Jacob, of Allen, Texas; her daughter, Nichole Linthicum and her husband, Kyle, of Walters, Oklahoma; her daughter, Heather Kimbell and her husband, Kevin, of Lawton, Oklahoma; her sister, Maria Benham of Wichita, Kansas; her sister, Carmen Worthington and her husband, Jim, of Peachtree Corners, Georgia; her sister; Andrea Mosal and her husband, Dennis, of Lawton, Oklahoma; her brother, Johnny Prado and his wife, Linda, of Oak Harbor, Washington; her sister, Caroline Cardinal and her husband, Tim, of Moyock, North Carolina; her grandson, Caleb Merdan of Walters, Oklahoma; her grandson, River Linthicum of Walters, Oklahoma; her grandson, Rowan Linthicum of Walters, Oklahoma; her granddaughter, Capri Campain of Lawton, Oklahoma; her granddaughter, Serenity Campain of Lawton, Oklahoma; and her granddaughter, Genevieve Kimbell of Lawton, Oklahoma.
A memorial service celebrating the life of Lourdes Prado Campain will be held at a later date.