Funeral service for Louise McMenamin, 87, Walters, will be at Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home Chapel in Walters on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 at 10 a.m., Dr. Jack Jacob officiating with burial in the Walters Cemetery.
Louie Mae “Louise” (Russell) McMenamin was born to Clyde Thomas and Dorothy Elizabeth (Michaels) Russell on March 14, 1933 in Tipton, and departed this life in Marlow, on Jan. 10, 2021 at the age of 87 years, 9 months and 27 days.
Louise grew up at Tipton but for a time in Lawton. She married Joseph Jerald “Joe” McMenamin and upon his military deployment she moved to Philadelphia. Upon his return, they made their home in Lawton and then Geronimo before making their home at Walters in 1970. She operated a donut shop on Broadway Street and then did home-care.
She enjoyed working in her yard, and as “Mema,” enjoyed spending time with her grandkids and great-grandkids.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe; her parents, Clyde and Dorothy Russell; four brothers; Norman, Donald Wayne, Tommy and Larry Russell; and a sister, Mary Hatcher.
She is survived by a son, Jerry McMenamin of Walters; her twin brother, Houie Ray Russell of Graham, TX; two grandkids: Jeremy McMenamin of Lawton; Christina Briscoe and husband Chad of Marlow; five great-grandchildren: Brittanni, Jacob, Justyn, Jerri and Braylee; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.