Graveside service for Louis Stuckey will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 8, 2020 in the Chattanooga Cemetery, Chattanooga, Oklahoma.
Arrangements are under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Louis Stuckey died Friday, June 5, 2020 in Lawton. He was born November 5, 1925 in Frederick, Oklahoma to John Stephen and Mary (Flanagan) Stuckey. He grew up in Chattanooga where he attended school. He enlisted in the Army Air Corps and served during World War II with the 45th Air Replacement Squadron as an airplane and engine mechanic. Following his discharge from the military he returned to Chattanooga and on April 24, 1948 he married Anna Bess Anderson in Wichita Falls, Texas. She preceded him in death on September 26, 2010.
Louis farmed and ranched west of Chattanooga most of his life. He lived in the Lawton-Fort Sill VA Center for the past ten years. He attended the Community Presbyterian Church in Chattanooga.
He is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Celia and Calvin “Toby” Fisher, Pat and Phil Humble and Debbie Hearn, all of Chattanooga, Oklahoma; grandchildren, Justin Fischer and husband Richard Grace, Espanola, New Mexico, Gina Hollander and husband Clay, Lawton, Oklahoma, Amanda Payne and husband Matt, Stillwater, Oklahoma and Devin Martin and wife DeAnn, Arapaho, Oklahoma and Lenson and Gina Hearn, Lawton, Oklahoma; great grandchildren, Caleb and Lucas Payne, Jackson and Kate Hollander and Sadie and Skeeter Martin, Savannah Vaden and husband Grant and Zane Hearn and wife Kayla; and many nieces and nephews.
His wife, a grandson, Jason Humble, his son-in-law, Bo Hearn, C.C. and Emma Hearn and seven brothers and sisters preceded him in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Chattanooga Cemetery Assn, P.O. Box 173, Chattanooga, Oklahoma 73528.
