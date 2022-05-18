Louis Alexander Tidmore passed away with family on the morning of Friday, May 13, 2022, at the age of 87 in his son’s home in Erick.
Louis was born in Cement, on Sept. 16,1934 to Albert Henry and Alice Epps Tidmore. He attended school in Medicine Park and later Elgin High School, where he graduated in 1952 as valedictorian of his class. He was drafted into the United States Army in 1957, serving until 1963 in helicopter recon as an aviation and engine mechanic. Louis then served 32 years on military bases all over the world as a service tech/field rep for Bell Helicopter, which included three stints in Vietnam where he worked to keep the Hueys in the air. Louis was also a 32nd degree Mason. In 1967 he was married to Winifred Gartrell. After retiring from Bell Helicopter in 1995 he and Winifred made their home in Atlanta, GA, living there for the next 23 years before moving back to Oklahoma in 2018 to be near family.
He is survived by his two children from his first marriage: Louis Scott Tidmore and wife Tonya of Erick, and Katy Carter of Uvalde, TX; his sister, Dorothy Culley of Meers; brother-in-law, Harold Gartrell of Murray, UT; six grandchildren: Jason Ross of Uvalde, TX; Nick Carter and wife Kali of Flower Mound, TX; Jesse Carter and wife Suzanne of Uvalde, TX; Michael Tidmore of Fairview; Alyssa Tidmore and husband Kyle Wagner of Cincinnati, OH and Carrie Blackwell and husband Clay of Colorado Springs, CO; seven great-grandchildren: Layne Scott Tidmore; Zephyr Noel Carter; Cambrien Mathieu Alexander Carter; William Cole Carter; Charley Marie Carter; Alyssa Blackwell and Kaleigh Blackwell, as well as several nieces and nephews and a host of beloved friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 52 years, Winifred Tidmore, sister, Alice Jo Hilliary, son-in-law, John Carter and brother-in-law, Duane Gartrell.
Services will be held Friday, May 20, 2022 at 9 a.m., at Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in his honor to your favorite charity.