Lou Celia Sommers Wood was born Dec. 2, 1924, to Clay Louise Sommers and Ouida Rozena (Henson) Sommers at the home of her grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Ezekiel Henson, in Lawton. She passed peacefully in her sleep the morning of Nov. 23, 2020, in Lawton, at the age of 95 years, 50 weeks, and 5 days.
Celia was a life long resident of the Saddle Mountain Community, where she loved her view of the Wichita Mountains. She attended Victory School, a one-room school in rural Comanche County. She then attended Cache High School where she graduated with the class of 1942.
Celia began her career in education in 1943 teaching in a one-room school house at Green Valley in rural Kiowa County. She continued teaching in the towns of Cache, Sedan, Carnegie, Cooperton, and Mountain View, where she taught generations of Southwestern Oklahoma’s brightest to read and write. She retired in 1982 after teaching for thirty-four years.
Celia married the love of her life, Lee C. Wood, on July 1, 1945 at the Holy City Of The Wichita Mountains. They enjoyed fifty-nine years together farming, ranching, and traveling.
She is survived by two daughters, Celia Marie Brickell of Saddle Mountain; Cynthia Jane Wood-Smith and her husband, Eric Smith of Hurst, Texas; one daughter-in-law, Dr. Jo-Ann Harris Wood of Kansas City, Missouri; one sister, Kathryn Shoop of Tuttle; eight grandchildren, Justin Brickell and his wife, Carol of San Francisco, Calif.; Daniel Harris and his wife, Carrie of San Francisco, Calif.; Dr. Erin Smith and her husband, Erik Nowicki of Colorado Springs, Colo.; Caroline Cooper and her husband, Michael of Portland, Ore.; Lillian Wood of San Jose, Calif.; Gena Smith of Prairieville, Louisiana; Ian Smith and his wife, Kaki of Mesa, Arizona; Kayla Smith of College Station, Texas; two great-grandchildren, Chloe Brickell and Hayley Brickell both of San Francisco, Calif.; many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Lee C. Wood; son, Dr. Clayton Lee Wood; parents, Clay and Ouida Sommers; many other relatives and dear friends.
There will be no public services. The family will be having a private service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation or the Mountain View United Methodist Church.
Under the direction of Ray and Martha’s Funeral Home in Carnegie, OK.