Lottie Chae Meyer, 51, of Copperas Cove, Texas, passed away on Nov. 14, 2020 at AdventHealth Central Texas Hospital after a rollercoaster battle with declining health complications.
Lottie was born on Yongsan Army Base in South Korea on June 24, 1969 to Dora Son Yim and John Douglas Davis. She was the oldest of four Davis siblings.
Sometimes moody, sometimes jovial, she possessed an artist’s spirit. She loved to read and create her own stories. She had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh. Lottie was a loving mother to her fur-baby cats.
Lottie is survived by her husband, Dustin Meyer of Copperas Cove, TX; her mother, Dora Son Davis of Killeen, TX; her brother, Danny J. Davis, his wife Rie, and nieces Ayumi and Aika of Zama City, Japan; her sisters, Vickie and Danielle Davis and stepmother, Ok Sun Davis of Lawton, OK. She is preceded in death by her father, John Davis.
A viewing will be held on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 at Affordable Burial and Cremation Services at 2006 N W S Young Dr. Ste 60, Killeen, TX 76543 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. after which she will be cremated as per her wishes.
In lieu of flowers, in remembrance of Lottie’s life, the family asks that anyone wishing to express sympathy consider making a donation to their favorite charity in Lottie’s name.