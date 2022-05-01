Celebration of Life for Lorren Jackson Fritts will be at 5 p.m. Sunday, May 1, 2022, in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Deacon Bob Quinnett, Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church officiating.
Private family interment will be Monday, May 2, 2022, in the Highland Cemetery, Lawton.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Our vibrant and benevolent force of personality, Lorren Jackson Fritts, departed this world on Friday, April 22, 2022, in Yukon. She was 32 years old. Lorren embarked on her next journey to be reborn where she may rejoice with family and friends who have previously passed.
As we celebrate Lorren’s life here on earth, we remember her tenacious character and how she loved to imbue those around her with her passion for teaching and her unforgettable unconventional sense of humor.
Lorren seemed to enter this world with a keen and inherent love for others, those who knew her, were blessed with her presence, be it family, friend, or a random soul drifting by. There was no conversation, debate, topic, or joke that was a stranger to her.
Lorren entered this world on a Friday, Dec. 15, 1989, in Lawton. How ironic to be born on a Friday, because Lorren definitely looked forward to her Fridays as any teacher would.
Lorren loved teaching and oh how she loved each, and every one of her students. She would light up when a former student would run into her whether it was at a grocery store, mall, or restaurant. Lorren was born with an unforgettable, unique laughter that still rings loudly in the ears of those who loved her. She was also a voracious reader, and she shared her love for reading with her students. She spent hours on her hair, makeup, and of course jewelry. She always wanted to be very put together for her students and it was something her grandmother instilled in her at an early age.
Her heart was to inspire students who just needed love, an ear to listen, a hug, or simple greeting. That was Lorren. No matter who she met or came across, you felt the love.
She had an inherent love for music. No matter where Lorren went, you always saw her with her Yetti Mug filled with Dr. Pepper driving listening to music or just relaxing in the comfort of her own home listening to Celine Dion or Country Music.
Without question, Lorren’s most joyful affinity was for her nephew, Patrick. He was the pride and joy of her universe, and she felt him to be the single most and absolute miracle of her life.
As a member of Eisenhower High School Class of 2008 and Cameron University’s Class of 2014, Lorren’s classmates remember her for her sense of humor, her compassion, and charisma. She had so many dear friends, but a few that stood out the most was Jordan Godlewski, Stephanie Hargrove, Kassie Bledsoe, Andrea Corkill and Sharen Clift. She also appreciated those who mentored or inspired her in her becoming a teacher. To name a few, Mrs. Godlewski, Ashley Ghrayyeb, Dana Moore, and Cheryl Tate.
Lorren is survived by her sisters: Lacey Jackson and Racheal Jackson; nephew: Patrick; aunt: Tena Tysdal; uncles: Donald Tysdal (Carolyn); Ronald Tysdal (Marilyn), and Tommy Tysdal (Barbara). Survivors also include several cousins and extended family.
Lorren was preceded in death by her mother: Cathy Tysdal (Jackson); grandmother, Maria Tysdal, and grandfather, Retired Col. Thomas Tysdal.
May you be happy wherever you are. Boomer-Sooner always!
