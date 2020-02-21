Memorial service for Lorraine Ruth Fitch, 88, of Lawton will be at 6:00 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jim Roberts officiating.
Mrs. Fitch passed away peacefully at her home in Lawton on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, in Lawton.
Lorraine was born on October 31, 1931, in St. Louis, Missouri, where she was raised and attended school. She married William Howard Fitch on January 1, 1952, in Pocahontas, Arkansas, and they traveled though the military, living in many areas including Kentucky, Germany, Ohio, California, and Oklahoma. They settled in the Lawton/Fort Sill area in 1969 with their five children. Lorraine worked as a hostess and server for Martin’s Restaurant for over 17 years before retiring to travel with her husband and care for her family’s children. She was the family matriarch and was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Known for her generosity, she enjoyed shopping — especially for others. She also enjoyed family dinners including Saturday Pizza Nights with her family. She loved her beloved Chocolate Lab, Lilly. Lorraine will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her sons, William D. Fitch, of Las Vegas, Nevada and David H. Fitch, of Lawton, Oklahoma; her daughters, Linda L. Powell, of Las Vegas, Nevada and Patricia Fitch Dunn and husband, Dana D. Dunn, of Colonial Beach, Virginia; her grandchildren, and spouses, Lisa Powell, Keith Powell, Chelsea Fitch, Casey Farlow, Shelly and Steve McKee, Kendra and Doug Both, Kellen Dunn, Jessica Fitch, Kiefer Fitch, and Keegan Fitch; her great grandchildren, Rylee McKee, Tucker McKee, Libbey McKee, David Powell, Aidrian Reen, and Adam Sorenson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William Howard Fitch who passed away on September 27, 2008; her daughter, Deborah Peterson; two brothers; and one sister.
Memorial contributions may be made to the animal rescue group, Rainbow Bridge Can Wait, 526 East Oklahoma Street, Carnegie, Oklahoma 73315.
