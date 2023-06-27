Lorraine Ezzell, 85, passed away on June 19, 2023. She was born on May 1, 1938 in Henderson, Texas.

She attended high school in Fort Stockton, Texas for three years. Her senior year, she graduated from Lovington High School in New Mexico. In high school she was a majorette in the school band. She also served on the school Panther Annual staff. She attended Sayre Junior College in Oklahoma where she was a member of the YJ’s College Club. She also worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company.

