Lorraine Ezzell, 85, passed away on June 19, 2023. She was born on May 1, 1938 in Henderson, Texas.
She attended high school in Fort Stockton, Texas for three years. Her senior year, she graduated from Lovington High School in New Mexico. In high school she was a majorette in the school band. She also served on the school Panther Annual staff. She attended Sayre Junior College in Oklahoma where she was a member of the YJ’s College Club. She also worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company.
She then married Tom Ezzell and moved to Lawton where they raised two children, Jeanna Lisa and Jeffrey Thomas. She was a housewife and member of Central Baptist Church and was involved in numerous activities in school and church. Later in life, Tom and Lorraine moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado, where she attended Rocky Mountain Calvary Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Thomas Ezzell; parents, Raymond Claer of Vivian, Louisiana and Vera Bennett of Lawton; sister, Wynona Dyer of Lawton, and brother, Billy Claer of Kaufman, Texas.
She is survived by her daughter, Jeanna Lisa Reese of Pagosa Springs, Colorado; her son, Jeffrey Thomas Ezzell of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and two nephews and three nieces.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at The Springs Funeral Services — North, 6575 Oakwood Boulevard, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80923. Graveside will be at noon, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, Pikes Peak National Cemetery, 10545 Drennan Road, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80925. Services are by The Springs Funeral Services — North.