Loretta “Retta” Luzell Wallace was a caring mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She passed away Sept. 26, 2022, at the age of 84.
She was born in Lawton, on July 13, 1938, to Thomas L. and Bernice Wallace. She attended Douglass High School and dedicated herself to serving selflessly in the workforce. Loretta worked for 20 years in the historic Moore Hat Company of Lawton, until it’s closure. She later dedicated her services to working with Brittan Manufacturing company working for 15 years until her retirement.
Loretta was most proud of her service to God. She accepted Christ as her Savior at the age of 15 and joined Bethlehem Baptist Church. Loretta was a dedicated member of Bethlehem for over 69 years. She also served Bethlehem Baptist Church as an Usher and enjoyed greeting members and visitors of the church.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas L. and Bernice Wallace, and her loving daughter, Jacqueline Wallace, her sister, Grace Delaney, her brother, Kenneth Wallace, and her nephew, Kevin Delaney.
She is survived by her daughter, Vivian Wallace, Lawton; granddaughter, Shakema (Marlon) Onias, Tulsa; sister, Claudette Peck, Lawton; brother, Charles Wallace, Sr., Lawton and nephew, Charles L. Wallace, Jr., Lawton. Two special great-grandsons: Joshua and Jonas Onias, Tulsa; nieces: Shaun (Demetrius) Hicks, Lawton; Carol Smith, Houston, TX, Stephanie (Antonio) Dunston, Midland, GA, and Chalonda Wallace, Dallas, TX and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral Services are scheduled for 11 a.m. on Tuesday Oct. 4, 2022, at Bethlehem Baptist Church 602 NW Arlington Ave, Lawton, OK. 73507. Visitation will be Monday, Oct. 3, 2022 from 4 — 6 p.m. at Howard-Harris Funeral Services Chapel, 1005 SW C Ave, Lawton. Services are in the care of Howard-Harris Funeral Services-Lawton.