Loretta “Retta” Luzell Wallace was a caring mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She passed away Sept. 26, 2022, at the age of 84.

She was born in Lawton, on July 13, 1938, to Thomas L. and Bernice Wallace. She attended Douglass High School and dedicated herself to serving selflessly in the workforce. Loretta worked for 20 years in the historic Moore Hat Company of Lawton, until it’s closure. She later dedicated her services to working with Brittan Manufacturing company working for 15 years until her retirement.