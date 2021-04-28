Loretta Fay Lyons, 74, was born Aug. 19,1947 in Frederick to the late Roy Lee McReynolds, and Ruby Lavada Millsap. She departed the life to her heavenly home on Sunday, April 25, 2021 surrounded by her family.
Loretta was a member of the Lawton Trinity Assembly of God church in Lawton. She was known for her beautiful yards and flowers. Loretta was known to always be able to laugh and have fun even in hard times. She was a devout Christian woman, who loved to tell everyone she could about God, and her relationship with Him. Loretta loved spending time with her family, and her great-grandchildren. She loved being able to watch them grow up. Loretta worked many jobs in her time on earth to include driving water trucks, being a cosmetologist, and teaching quilting and embroidery classes as much as she could.
Loretta is preceded in death by her parents, Roy Lee McReynolds and Ruby Lavada Millsap; two sisters: Cora Sue Gordly, and Dovie Lavada Pace; one brother, Benny Ray McReynolds and grandson Rodney Junior Britton.
She is survived by her daughter, Lavada McReynolds of the home; son and wife, Rodney and Amy Britton of Okemah; brother, Johnny and Johnel McReynolds of Wichita Falls, Texas; sister, Francis Fullerton of Marlow; grandson and wife, Jonathan and Marissa McReynolds of Lawton; four granddaughters of Okemah, Oklahoma and numerous great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Loretta’s celebration of Life with be Wednesday April 28, 2021 at 2 p.m., at Lawton Assembly of God Church, 202 SE 45th Street Lawton, Oklahoma 73501, with Pastors Lloyd and Donna Grubbs officiating. Pallbearers will be, Jonathan McReynolds, Jacob McReynolds, Quinton Fullerton, Phillip Jefferson, Lyndon Jefferson, Matthew Phillips, and Mac Jacobs. Loretta’s final resting place with be at Frederick Cemetery in Frederick, immediately following the service under the direction of Whinery-Huddleston Funeral Home.
The family asks that all who plan to attend the service wear a face mask and to honor our beautiful Loretta’s wishes that everyone wear bright, spring, floral colors as our Loretta loved them all.
General viewing will be Tuesday April 27,2021 for 1:30 p.m. until 5 p.m., at Whinery-Huddleston Funeral Home, 6210 NW Cache Road, Lawton, Oklahoma 73505. Family viewing/visitation will follow from 5 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.
If you would like to send flowers to the family those can be sent to Whinery-Huddleston.
Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com