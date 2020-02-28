Funeral service for Loretta Beth John will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 in First Baptist Church, 501 SW “B” Ave., with Rev. Doug Passmore and Rev. Danny Elkouri officiating.
Burial will follow in Flower Mound Cemetery under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 6-8 pm Friday at the funeral home.
Loretta Beth John died Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at her residence at the age of 56. Loretta was born August 3, 1963 at Fort Rucker, Alabama. She grew up in Louisiana and moved to Lawton during her sophomore year of high school. She was a 1981 graduate of Eisenhower High School and was a member of the cheerleading team. She married Lance John on August 20, 1983 in Lawton and together they had two sons, Ryan and Seth.
Loretta graduated from Cameron University in 1990 with a bachelor’s degree in education and began her career with the Lawton Public Schools in August of 1991. She taught fifth grade at Crosby Park Elementary School for four years while working on her master’s degree in special education at Southwestern Oklahoma State University. Following her graduation in 1995 she became a learning disabilities teacher and taught at Almor West, Westwood and Sullivan Village Elementary Schools, retiring in 2017. Following her retirement she worked for Epic Charter schools until her health failed. Loretta held many certifications and received numerous awards but was most honored by her 2004 nomination as LPS “Teacher of the Year” and her 2004 designation as “Wal-Mart Teacher of the Year”.
Loretta was also an integral part of the family businesses. She and Lance formed L&L Farms in 1986, L&L Irrigation in 1992 and L&L Properties in 2004. She was especially involved in the rental properties and loved to redo houses. She wasn’t afraid to knock out a wall, load bearing or not, and she didn’t need help. She let the sledge hammer and paint fly and everyone learned to just get out of the way. She loved being with her family, her dogs, photography and the times spent at Lake Lawtonka. She was a member of First Baptist East.
She is survived by her husband, Lance John, of the home; two sons and daughters-in-law, Ryan and Katelyn John, Norman, Oklahoma and Seth and Jennifer John, Lawton; five grandchildren, Avery, Cason, Chisum, Brecklyn and Jhett; her mother, Betty Watts, Lawton; a sister and brother-in-law, Melinda and Mark Gordon, Lafayette, Colorado; her father-in-law, Ramon John, Lawton; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.
Her father, Michael F. Bohl, and her step-father, Dwain C. Watts, preceded her in death.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.