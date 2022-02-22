Funeral service for Loretta Ann Gaines will be 1 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 in Grace Community Church, Elgin.
Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The service may be viewed by following the Grace Community Church of Elgin Facebook page.
Loretta Ann (McMahan) Gaines died Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022 in Lawton, at the age of 87. She was born Feb. 28, 1934 in Chickasha, and lived in Roth until 1942, moving to the Porter Hill and Apache area. She attended school at Apache through 10th grade and married Robert Gaines. They lived in Hart, Texas for two years before moving to Lawton. The couple divorced and she never remarried. The family moved to Elgin in December 1968 and that remained her home until her death.
Loretta was a hard worker. She worked as a dishwasher for the Elgin Public Schools, as a housekeeper at the Cyril Nursing Home, served as a home health aide and did ironing for several families, was a janitor for the United States Post Office at Fletcher and Elgin until she was injured in a fall.
Loretta was a member of Grace Community Church in Elgin and was very proud of her girls.
She is survived by three daughters: Angela M. Brandt and husband John C. Brandt; Viola F. Monroe, and Sheila Dees; three grandchildren and their spouses: April and Mike Ward; Crystal and Jason Underwood, and Ty Brandt; six great-grandsons: Caden Long, Caleb Long, Ezra Ward, Jadon Underwood, Camren Underwood and Asher Brandt; a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother and stepfather who raised her, Violet Mae (Burnett) McMahan and Warren Joe McMahan; her biological father, Jessie Hanna; her brother, Franklin Joe McMahan; her sister and brother-in-law, Imogene and Jack Pointer, and her son-in-law, Billy Dees.