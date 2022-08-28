Funeral service for Lorene Ruth Mabry, 95, of Lawton will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022 at Lighthouse Church of God with Rev. Delbert Hughes, pastor, officiating.
Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Viewing will be held on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022 from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. with a special viewing and visitation for family and friends from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Mabry went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday morning, Aug. 25, 2022 at her home in Lawton.
Lorene was born on March 11, 1927 near Faxon, to Marion F. (Frank) and Clara (Puffer) Spencer. She grew up on the farm and was the oldest of four children. She attended school out in the country in a one room schoolhouse named New Hope and Holiday School. As a teenager, she begged her daddy to move to town (Lawton) so she could take typing classes. He agreed. She graduated from Lawton High School in 1945. As a single lady, she worked at Tompkins Salvage and the Fort Sill Officers Club as a bookkeeper but her good job came when she was hired as a telephone operator for Bell Telephone. She married an Army soldier, Milton E. Bullard, in 1957 and soon followed him to his duty station in Italy where they welcomed their first child in 1959. After returning stateside, they lived in Lawton, finally moving to California in 1961. In 1965, she returned to Lawton and gave birth to her second daughter. Now living as a single mother with two children to raise, she worked as a teacher’s aide at Roosevelt Elementary School for a time. She married Loyd C. Mabry in 1972 in Lawton and settled into being a full time homemaker. After Loyd’s retirement, they enjoyed many years of attending church and the Comanche County Senior Nutrition Center, eating and socializing and making many friends. They spent many happy years babysitting their granddaughter and later her children. Family meant everything to them. Mrs. Mabry was widowed in 2012 and continued on at the senior center and church. Then cancer came when she was 90-years-old and she fought it for almost five years. She loved her family and her God and continued praising Him daily.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; three brothers: Darel; Mancy (Peggie) and Vernon ( Jeanette) Spencer.
She is survived by two daughters: Janet Bullard, of the home, and Gina (James) Brown; a granddaughter, Amber Dusek (Craig Scott); two great-grandchildren: Alexis Lorene Dusek and Jayden Benavides; a sister-in-law, Janell Spencer, all of Lawton; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
The family is grateful to Dr. Najera, Dr. Brittingham, and CCMH Hospice Team, especially Sondra, Liza (with a Z) Gloria, Chaplain Daniel and Kimberly for helping Mom in these last months. God bless you.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Leah Fitch Cancer Center at 104 NW 31st Street, Lawton, Oklahoma 73505.