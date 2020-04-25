Private graveside service for Lorene Ozella Ferguson, age 99, of Cache, Oklahoma, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, April 27, 2020, in the Cache Cemetery with Rev. Les Banks officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Jackson Funeral Home of Frederick. Mrs. Ferguson passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, at the McMahon Tomlinson Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Lawton.
Lorene Ozella (Reddin) Ferguson was born March 13, 1921, in Doniphan, Missouri, to Franklin Ivy and Ella Mae (Boyd) Reddin. She attended Laing School, northeast of Tipton, Oklahoma. She and Andrew Willie Ferguson was united in marriage on June 6, 1936 in Hobart, Oklahoma. Lorene operated Doris Beauty Shop in Cache for many years retiring in 1986. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Indiahoma, Oklahoma.
She is survived by her daughter, Doris Bennett of Cache, Oklahoma; three sons, Billy Frank Ferguson of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Bob Ferguson and his wife Brenda of Cache, Oklahoma and Danny Ferguson of Cache, Oklahoma; one sister, Rebecca Jones of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; eight grandchildren, LaDonna Castillo and her husband Domingo, Donny Humes, Wes Ferguson and his wife Tina, Will Ferguson and his wife Kelly D., Kellye Green and her husband Jake, Shelly Trim and her husband Von, Bobbie Gordon and Dedra Clanton; eighteen great-grandchildren; fifteen great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews, and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Franklin and Ella Mae Reddin; her husband, Andrew Ferguson; and eight siblings, Roy Reddin, Russell Reddin, Raymond Reddin, Ruby Reddin, Rosa Ferguson, Ruth Harris, Helen Glasser and Marie Tilley.
Mrs. Ferguson may be viewed on Sunday, April 26, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home in Frederick.
