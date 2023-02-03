Memorial service for Lorena “Rene” Crook will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tom Willoughby officiating.

Private family burial will be held at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.

