Memorial service for Lorena “Rene” Crook will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tom Willoughby officiating.
Private family burial will be held at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Lorena “Rene” Crook went to her Heavenly home on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 in Edmond, at the age of 99. She was born Oct. 19, 1923 on a farm west of Chattanooga to John Henry and Frances Ann (Kelley) McManus. Rene attended Pleasant Valley #138 thru eighth grade. She graduated from Chattanooga High School and later attended Tillman County Junior College at Frederick. During World War II she was employed by Western Union in Okmulgee.
Rene married her high school sweetheart, LaVon “Curly” Crook, on Oct. 23, 1944 at First Baptist Church, Temple, Texas. They moved to Lawton in January of 1945.
Rene began her Civil Service career at Fort Sill in 1945. She retired in 1979 as the Asset Director of the Army Field Printing Plant.
Rene was a member of Jack Creek Baptist Church until 1947 when she became a member of First Baptist Church, Lawton. She worked quietly, behind the scenes, serving the Lord in her way in numerous children and youth Sunday School departments for over 50 years.
She was a former member of Charter Chapter, American Business Women’s Association, where she served as president and was awarded “Woman of the Year”. She had also been a member of the Knife and Fork Club and the Lawton Book and Play Review Club.
Rene was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, three sisters: Dorothy McManus, Mildred Sanders and Frances Goodknight, and a brother, James McManus.
She is survived by her daughter, Susie Harmon and husband Richard, Edmond; granddaughter, Traci Newell and husband Mike, Lawton; grandson, Chris Harmon and wife DeAnna, Owasso; three great-grandchildren: Harmon Newell, Addison Harmon and Connor Harmon; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 501 SW B Avenue, Lawton, Oklahoma 73501.