Lore Elizabeth Rusch Silkey, 67, was called home to Jesus from her earthly home on Jan. 27, 2022 with her family by her side at home.
She was born June 22, 1954, to Gerald Rusch and Miriam Detwiler Rusch at Castle AFB, Atwater, CA. She was the oldest of four girls and a boy. Her father was a career Air Force Navigator on B-52’s and her mother was a RN. They travelled across the US living in many locales. She graduated from West Springfield HS, West Springfield, VA where she excelled in music and track.
She “went west” to attend the University of Arizona where she met her one true love, Larry Silkey. They married after his graduation and began a life in the Army, once again traveling. During seven years of military life, God blessed them with three beautiful children, Michele, Bryan and Philip. Lore also resumed her education at Cameron University and answered a Divine calling, following in her mother’s’ footsteps as a RN.
Lore worked at CCMH Pediatrics before the family exited the military and moved to Tahlequah, where she worked in OB/Labor and Delivery at Tahlequah City Hospital while Larry went to school.
In 1985, they returned to Lawton, and she began a ministry at SWMC spanning 30 years where she served in multiple capacities but loved Pediatrics the most. She developed many lifelong friendships thru the patients she ministered to and staff with whom she worked. She loved education and was an instructor par excellence, teaching birthing classes for years. She always stood ready to serve in any leadership capacity because she knew “the joy of the LORD” was her strength.
She returned to her education later in life, completing her RN-BSN and a MA-Nursing Education from Oklahoma City University. She was planning on expanding her teaching role in new capacities when she was diagnosed with Frontotemporal Lobe Dementia making retirement from work essential.
BUT GOD added a new season to her life with she and Larry traveling together to see and do as much as possible. More importantly, together they developed a strength and bond with their LORD and Savior Christ Jesus to declare to the world what love, respect and obedience means to those who trust in Him.
Lore received Jesus Christ as her LORD and Savior as a teen. She loved serving Him in ministry, especially music, playing the piano, guitar, flute, piccolo and excelling in vocals. You knew you were in worship when you were next to Lore while she “sang to the LORD!” She attended First Baptist West (FBW) with her family and later enjoyed watching many of her 17 grandchildren grow into the LORD. In her later years, she and Larry ministered with house churches, helping others to see “the joy of the LORD!”
Lore was preceded in death by her mother and father, brother, Steven, sister, Tina and grandson, Michael Hamman.
Lore is survived by her husband of 47 years, Larry Silkey of the home in Cache; her sisters: Lise Fuller of Nashville, TN and Lynn Box of Madison, AL. Her children: Michele Hamman and husband Colin of Albuquerque, NM and their children: Brennan, Nicholas, Philip, Jonathan, Abigail, Christopher and Thomas; Bryan Silkey and wife Jennifer of Marlow, and their children: Aaron, Celeste and husband Jacob Fleming, Madison, Zachary and Peighten; Philip Silkey and wife Aura of Lawton and their children Parker, Noah, Adalen and Elliott; and great-granddaughter Makaiya Fleming of San Diego, CA.
Celebration of Life services will be Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022 at 1 p.m. at First Baptist West, Lawton with J. W. Billy Bowen of Crescent, OK officiating.
The family will greet friends from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Monday at the funeral home.
Donations may be made to the ministry of your choice.
