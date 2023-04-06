Graveside service for Lora Charlotte Broughton, 93, of Geronimo, will be held at noon on Friday, April 7, 2023 at Post Cemetery, Fort Sill, with Rev. Steve Mallow, pastor of Immanuel Baptist Church officiating.
Mrs. Broughton passed away on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 in Geronimo.
The funeral procession will leave from the funeral home at 11:30 a.m. on Friday.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
A viewing and visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family requests that the guests wear red if they can in honor of Mrs. Broughton.
Lora was born on May 13, 1929 in Carthage, Missouri to Mahlon G. and Violet Ann (Owen) Powers. She grew up in Webb City, Missouri where she attended Carterville Grade School, Eugene Field Grade School, Webb City Junior High School, Webb City High School, graduating in 1948. She married the love of her life, Donald Ray Broughton on July 11, 1947 in Webb City, Missouri and they lived in many locations throughout Donald’s military career with the army including Oklahoma, Missouri, South Carolina, Texas, North Carolina, Washington, Georgia, Kansas, and Germany. Lora was a Girl Scout Leader for 30 years and served 18 years as a volunteer for the Great Plains Improvement Foundation where she was a board member for six years. She was the first Site Manager for the nutrition site in Geronimo and served two years on the board of WIBC, Women’s Bowling Association. Lora was also a member of the Geronimo First Baptist Church.
She is survived by four daughters and a sons-in-law: Charlotte Bays, of Geronimo; Gloria Wooldridge, Of Geronimo; Donna and Donnie Burk, of Lawton, and Linda and Mark Bowman, of FL; her grandchildren: Mike and Susan Mervin; Lora V. Mervin; Anna and Johnny Christensen; Billy Mervin; Donnie and Tina Nichols; Toni Boyett; Doug and Dahlia Thomas; Christy Buswell; Pam Russel; Tim Mason; Danielle Trask; Robert and Rachel Burk; David and Greta Burk; Christian Burk; Tasha and Brian Newville, and Justin Fiorot; 36 great-grandchildren; many great great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald; her daughter, Susan Buswell; grandson, Joey Burk; great-granddaughter, Patyton Burk; and great great-grandson, Charles Mervin; brothers: John W. Powers and Mahton G. Powers; and sister, Norma June Chambers.