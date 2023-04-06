Graveside service for Lora Charlotte Broughton, 93, of Geronimo, will be held at noon on Friday, April 7, 2023 at Post Cemetery, Fort Sill, with Rev. Steve Mallow, pastor of Immanuel Baptist Church officiating.

Mrs. Broughton passed away on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 in Geronimo.

