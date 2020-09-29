Funeral Service for Lonnie Taylor, 72, Walters, will be at the Church of the Nazarene, Walters, OK Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., Rev. Paul Metcalfe officiating under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home.
Lonnie Ray Taylor was born to Lawrence Dayton and Treva Lucille (Ray) Taylor on April 5, 1948 at Lodi, OH and departed this life in Lawton, OK on September 24, 2020 at the age of 72 years. 5 months and 19 days.
Lonnie grew up in the Litchfield, OH area, graduating from Buckeye High School in 1967. He worked in the farming and construction industries in Ohio until moving to Duncan, OK in1979 and continued working in construction. Lonnie was soon employed with the Treasure Lake Job Corp as a carpentry instructor for which he worked nearly 30 years.
Lonnie had moved to Walters around 1981. He married Susan Elaine Hill on July 14, 1989 in Lawton, OK and made Walters their home. The couple enjoyed traveling with their camper all over the U.S., especially to Ohio and Michigan.
Lonnie was a member of the Walters Church of the Nazarene. He enjoyed fixing things for his pastor and church, and also served as head trustee for several years. He enjoyed playing the harmonica and accordion. Lonnie also enjoyed hunting in Colorado and Eastern Oklahoma, as well as fishing. He loved to tinker in his shop.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Susan, of the home; his daughter, Erin Taylor and fiancé, Steven Coria of Burkburnett, TX; 5 step-kids, Devon Price, Karen Price, Danny Taylor, James Taylor and Sean Taylor; 2 brothers, Larry Taylor and wife, Carol of Ohio City, OH and Lynn Taylor of Penfield, OH; a brother-in-law, Stephen Hill and wife Suzy of Walters; a niece, Rachel; 2 nephews, Justin and Mark; other relatives and a host of friends.