May 24, 2023, Lonnie Lee Sweetin, 73, of Rockwall, Texas passed away peacefully at home with his wife and beloved family by his side. Lonnie was the middle of three children and born in Altus on March 27, 1950, to Lucille Spence Sweetin and J.W. Sweetin. Lonnie graduated from Geronimo High School in Geronimo in 1968 and went on to marry Pamela Howenstine that same year. Lonnie and Pam had two children during their marriage, Alan Sweetin of Walters, and Nicole Sweetin of Coppell, Texas. After graduating high school, Lonnie worked as Store Manager for Piggly-Wiggly and Save-U groceries. He then began a lengthy career as a Sales Representative for Durkee-French’s-Airwick where he received multiple Top Salesman Awards over the years. Lonnie then went on to create a very successful business as Owner and Operator of Sweetin Candy Company and later moved into Walmart Management. Lonnie finished out his working years as Manager for SSC Solutions which eventually brought him to Rockwall, Texas. Rockwall is where Lonnie met and fell in love with Silvia Castillo and they went on to marry in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 13, 2013. Through this union, Lonnie welcomed in three step children: Ruben Pesina of Chicago, Illinois, Natalie Pesina of Dallas, Texas and Vince Pesina of Rockwall, Texas. Lonnie was very active in his community and served on the Geronimo School Board for many years. Lonnie loved coaching Little League and helping out the Geronimo FFA Chapter, even receiving an Honorary Chapter Farmer Degree. Lonnie very much enjoyed his time working for several schools around the Rockwall area and was beloved by many of the Administration, teachers and students.
Lonnie is preceded in death by his father, J.W. Sweetin, his sister, Patsy Ann McCuiston and brother, Dereal “Dewey” Sweetin.
He is survived by his mother, his wife, two children, three stepchildren and six grandchildren. They include his mother Lucille Dobbs, wife Silvia Castillo, son Alan Sweetin, daughter Nicole Sweetin, stepson Ruben Pesina, stepdaughter Natalie Pesina, stepson Vince Pesina, grandson Cole Sweetin, granddaughter Lynnlee Sweetin, step-granddaughter Makayla Martinez, step-grandson Leo Pesina, step-grandson Jeremias Soto, step-granddaughter Sofiah Pesina.
The family will have a private viewing at Rest Haven Funeral Home in Rockwall, Texas on Saturday, June 3, 2023, from 10 a.m. -11 a.m. and public visitation will be from 11 a.m. -1 p.m. Services will start at 1 p.m. with burial immediately following in Rest Haven Memorial Park.