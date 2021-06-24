TEMPLE, OK —Lonnie Schuler, 73, Temple, OK
Graveside services at the Temple Cemetery, Temple, OK, with military honors on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 10 a.m., Dr. Willie B. Smith officiating under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Temple. Viewing on Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Lonnie Charles Schuler was born to Leonard and Elizabeth (Hill) Schuler on Dec. 22, 1947, in Bakersfield, Calif., and departed this life in Oklahoma City, Okla., on June 20, 2021, at the age of 73 years, 5 months and 29 days.
Lonnie came with his family from California to Temple, Okla., at a young age. After graduating from Temple High School in 1966, he went on to serve his country honorably in the United States Army during Vietnam from 1967-1969. He married Debria Louise Littles on Oct. 10, 1968, in Lawton and to the union five children — Stacie, Kharla, Tenecia, Lonnie II and Ashlee — were born.
After his discharge from the Army in 1969, Lonnie put in 40 years of work in manufacturing at Haggar’s in Temple, Stanley Tools in Wichita Falls, and Goodyear in Lawton. He had been an active member of St. James Missionary Baptist Church in Temple, serving faithfully as a deacon. Lonnie enjoyed doing his devotions, singing and playing the guitar. He also enjoyed fishing, watching sports and loved his grandkids.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Debria, on Dec. 13, 2020; his parents, Leonard and Elizabeth; his uncle, George Venable, who was a father figure to him; his stepfather, Willie Lee Kid; his brother-in-law, Carlos Brown; and his father-in-law, Wiley Littles.
Lonnie leaves to cherish his memory four daughters: Stacie Schuler and Kharla Schuler both of Lawton, Tenecia LeFlore and husband Sanchez of Middletown, Ohio, Ashlee Schuler of Fort Leonard Wood, Mo; a son, Lonnie Schuler II and wife Shey of Cushing, Okla.; 16 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; his brother, Willie Kidd of Temple; his sister, Shellie Brown of Princeton, Texas; many other relatives and a host of friends.