Graveside service for Lonnie Jerald Komahcheet 73 of Indiahoma will be Tuesday, April 7 at 11 a.m. at Post Oak Cemetery under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home. Lonnie passed on April 2 with his loving family by his side.
Lonnie was born on March 3, 1947 at the old Lawton Indian Hospital to Robert Douglas Komahcheet and Rowena Tahah. He attended Indiahoma schools until he was drafted into the Army his Senior year.
He was drafted into the Army on September 10, 1967 and served until April 17, 1969. (1 year, 7 months and 8 days) earning the rank of Specialist 4. He completed Basic Combat Training at Ft Polk LA and Advanced Individual Training, as a Medic, at Ft Sam Houston TX. He served at Ft Stewart Ga. briefly before deploying to Vietnam where he served from April 9, 1968 until his discharge at Ft Lewis WA.
While in Vietman he was assigned to the 10th CAB, 8th Medical Detachment, in Vietnam as a Medic.
He was one of only six Comache Veterans awarded the Combat Medic Badge. Other awards include The Army Commendation, National Defense Service, Vietnam Service with /4 Campaign Stars, Vietnam Gallantry Cross with/Palm and Vietnam Campaign with /1960 Device Medals, two Over-Seas Bars and the Expert Qualification Badge with/Rifle Bar.
He loved playing fast-pitch softball, pool, fishing and loved spending time with his horses and family.
He met his wife Mary Komahcheet in Dallas and they were married for forty seven (47) years. Out of this union were seven children: 3 daughters Anita Wheeler Limpy and spouse Carol of Chickasha, Cristy Komahcheet and Misty Komahcheet of Indiahoma, 4 sons: Lonnie Komahcheet Jr of Lawton, Fielding Hensley, Franklin Hensley of Indiahoma. He was also blessed with a multitude of grandchildren: Kersty Pohawpatchoko, Desiree Wheeler, Chelsey Komahcheet, Dakota Stilman, Kyler Pohawpatchoko, Ethan Wilson, Selena Pohawpatchoko, Lonnie Komahcheet III, Kolten Komahcheet, Mary Komahcheet, Alexis Komahcheet, Shawn Komahcheet, David Cardone, Alonna Komahcheet, Izabella Komahcheet and three great grand-Babies: Ayden Criado, Darius Bowens Jr. and Kaylani Pohawpatchoko. Also survived by brothers: Bobby, Robert & Eric Komahcheet and sisters Beverly Wilson and Bretta Komahcheet.
and Timothy James Komahcheet. Grandparents Bob Komahcheet and Nahmi Coffey/Dorothy Komahcheet.
Parents Robert and Rowena Komahcheet. Brothers Samuel Douglas Komahcheet and Sanford Komahcheet Sisters Dorothy Martinez and Brenda Joyce Griffith. Also his loving mother-in-law Lucille McCarter.