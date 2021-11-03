Funeral service for Lonnie Burnett, 76, of Elgin, will be 1:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Larry Thoma, pastor of First Assembly of God, Elgin, officiating.
Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
The family will greet friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
The service may viewed by following the Livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Lonnie Burnett passed away Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021 at his home in Elgin. He was born March 1, 1945 in Wynnewood, to Lonnie O. and Ida Belle (Barnes) Burnett. Lonnie grew up in the rural area near Elgin and attended school at Stoney Point and then to Elgin where he graduated from Elgin High School in 1964. Lonnie met and later married the love of his life, Mary Anita Flowers, on Feb. 26, 1965. They celebrated 55 years of marriage before her death in 2020. Lonnie served in the Army from 1967 — 1970. Lonnie served his community of Elgin and the surrounding area as a volunteer for the Elgin Fire Department as a firefighter and then as chief from 1974 until his retirement in 2005. His 31 years with the volunteer fire department were surely some of his most cherished times. Lonnie worked for the Comanche County District #1 from 1981 until his retirement in 2000. Lonnie was one of a kind working on cars, attending car shows with his T-bucket, going to family reunions and working with Anita on their coy pond.
He leaves behind his loving daughter, Stephanie Tracy and her husband Robbie; a granddaughter, Heavyn Stone; a sister, Wanda Welch-Altman and husband Bobby; a brother-in-law, David Ussery and wife Vickie; a brother-in-law, Ray Flowers, and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; a brother, Joe Ray Burnett; brother-in-law, Phillip Flowers; sister-in-law, Caryln J. McMahan; in-laws; several aunts; uncles; nieces, nephews and cousins.