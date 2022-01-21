Graveside service for Lon Wesley “Lonnie” Ballou will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24, 2022 in the Springhill Cemetery, South of Cooperton with John Webb, Minister of the Cache Christian Church, Cache officiating.
The family will greet friends Sunday afternoon from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the funeral home in Lawton.
Lon Wesley “Lonnie” Ballou, 81, of Mountain Park, entered the Kingdom of Heaven on a sunny Monday afternoon, Jan. 17, 2022. He was born Dec. 10, 1940 in Paradise Valley. With his passing a generation comes to an end, as he was the last surviving child of Seth and Aurilla (Ma) Ballou. He grew up in and around the Medicine Park/Paradise Valley area. He attended Medicine Park and Stony Point schools and after graduating eighth grade he followed his brother Lloyd to California to pursue a career as a racehorse jockey. After returning to Oklahoma, he married Joyce Gee in 1960, and four children were born from their union. In 2005 Lonnie along with dear friends, rode horses to the top of a mountain in Cooperton Valley where he married Leigh Ann Cole, gaining two stepsons. Lonnie was a “Jack of All Trades”, never too proud to take on any job no matter how hard it was in order to provide for his family. He worked at the Wildlife Refuge in the late 50’s to early 60’s. He was a mail carrier, farmer, rancher, wrangler and bricklayer. He always had a backhoe or other heavy equipment to hustle side jobs. His handiwork as a bricklayer can be seen on numerous homes and businesses all over SW Oklahoma as well as Cameron University in Lawton. In the 1980’s he owned Lawtonka Country Store on Highway 49, BluStop and LatCo Charters until 2009 in Lawton. He cut, baled, and hauled more than his fair share of hay, from childhood all the way up to last season. A rite of passage for his kids and any young visiting relative was to drive an old pickup while he stood in the back and threw out hay for cattle. He loved entertaining young children while teaching them to call cattle and how to milk goats, often spraying them with milk while teaching them. Lonnie had a love and respect for the land; he was blessed to be able to have his cherished Longhorn Cattle that he was known for and his dairy goats until the end; he could not live without his goat milk. He was a true and loyal friend, never having a bad word to say about anyone. He was always quick to lend a hand to his friends and neighbors and absolutely adored visiting. He always looked forward to and enjoyed the annual Ballou-Maguire Family Reunions every Labor Day. Lonnie was a true cowboy who enjoyed storytelling around the campfire or the kitchen table. He enjoyed playing pranks on family and friends more than the average guy. He was an extraordinary horseman and loved riding horses or his Longhorn Steer “Buddy” in parades. He helped establish the tradition of camping Wednesday through Saturday at the annual Lawton PRCA Rodeo and was a member of the Ben Ora Riding Group aka “The Rowdy Bunch”. For the better part of his life, he raised cattle, goats, horses and a huge assortment of other animals, including buffalo.
He was preceded in death by his mother Aurilla Ballou Cox, father Seth Ballou, two sisters: Nettie Frances Hankins and Lounita Martin Zimmerman, and four brothers: Wayne, Lynn, Lloyd and Lawrence Ballou.
He is survived by his wife of the home, Leigh Ann Ballou; first wife Joyce Ballou of Medicine Park; five children: Bob and Teresa Ballou of Indiahoma; Brad and Terry Ballou of Medicine Park; Bert Ballou of Tulsa; Brenda Ballou of Medicine Park and Angela Cardamon of Phoenix, Arizona; six grandchildren: Shannon Ballou of Lawton; Shane Ballou of Lawton; Heather and Drew Young of Lawton; Briahna Ballou of Ramstein Air Base, Germany; Cliff Ballou of Oklahoma City and Cole Ballou of Medicine Park; eight great-grandchildren: Jordyn and Devin Justice; Cadence Ballou; Cohen; Hudson and Callum Young and Bianca and Cameron Ballou; two stepsons: Michael and David Householder; two sisters-in-law: Cindy Ballou and Ila Ballou, a large extended family and many special friends.
One of Lonnie’s last wishes was that his family and friends would come to his visitation and carry on his tradition of swapping stories, visiting, and give him a big goodbye.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the American Cancer Society.
